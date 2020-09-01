As 2020 approaches its last quarter, scientists around the globe continue their all-consuming efforts to find effective therapeutics and vaccines to fight the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, which currently has a 3.35% fatality rate and has been plaguing the world for more than half a year. While the fight rages on, people are growing weary of political posturing and community debates. In the U.S., where a presidential election is only two months away, public distrust of data and government recommendations has led to a contentious environment. But that has not stopped biopharma researchers. As of Sept. 1, BioWorld has tracked 725 therapeutics and vaccines, as well as 435 diagnostics, for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

Sanofi, Regeneron drop Kevzara in COVID-19 after second phase III miss

DUBLIN – Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are terminating all further development in COVID-19 of their interleukin-6 receptor (IL-6R) inhibitor, Kevzara (sarilumab), following the antibody’s failure to meet the primary endpoint, as well as a key survival endpoint, in an ex-U.S. clinical trial in 420 hospitalized patients with severe or critical disease. The news comes as no great surprise, following the failure in July of a Regeneron-sponsored U.S. phase III trial of the same drug in COVID-19 patients in need of mechanical ventilation. At the same time, the two trials raise as many questions as they provide answers. IL-6 is, as a recent study from the Mount Sinai Health System established, an independent predictor of COVID-19 severity and death in patients. But various efforts to establish the clinical efficacy of IL-6 inhibition in COVID-19 have, so far, been unsuccessful.

Jounce’s licensing deal with Gilead could total $805M

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. will get $85 million up front from Gilead Sciences Inc. for an exclusive licensing and development deal regarding JTX-1811, a monoclonal antibody designed to selectively deplete immunosuppressive tumor-infiltrating T regulatory cells. Gilead also, as part of the deal, will make a $35 million equity investment in Jounce, which said the antibody remains on track for an IND filing in the first half of 2021. Jounce could receive up to $685 million in clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone payments and is eligible for royalties ranging from high single digits to midteens based upon worldwide sales. Should the IND clear, Gilead has the sole right to develop the antibody. Jounce stock (NASDAQ:JNCE) got an enthusiastic welcome from the market as shares soared 46% at midday Sept. 1 while Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) sagged about 2%.

Investors reward product pipeline progress of drug developers

Although investors’ enthusiasm has cooled toward the biopharma sector, particularly large cap companies, over the past couple of months, they haven’t neglected it entirely and have been willing to reward those companies reporting positive news about their pipeline progress. As a result, a number of companies returned significant gains in their share valuations in August contributing to the BioWorld Drug Developers index pushing more than 4% higher in the period.

HKEX Biotech Summit: Third year in, HKEX’s biopharma regime continues to stay robust and deepen

Ever since the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) overhauled its listing rules to welcome pre-revenue biopharma companies in April 2018, Hong Kong has become the largest biopharma fundraising hub in Asia, and the second largest in the world after Nasdaq, HKEX executives said Tuesday at the bourse’s biotech summit. The industry’s IPO pipeline continues to grow and pre-revenue companies are more accepted into the city’s financial system.

Also in the news

Aegis Life, Alimera Sciences, Altimmune, Altum, Annovis, Antios, Aptevo, Aptorum, Arch Biopartners, Arena, Astellas, Astrazeneca, Athenex, Avomeen, Bavarian Nordic, Betterlife, Biophytis, Bioversys, Boston, Bristol Myers Squibb, Cartesian, Clear Creek, Cocrystal, Daré, Dcprime, Domain, Elix, Emergex Vaccines, Genoskin, GSK, HDT Bio, Hepion, Humanigen, Immpronano, Immunobrain Checkpoint, Immunomic, Inmune, Innovent, Iterum, Iveric, Kintara, Kuros, Luca Science, Lumen, Medicinova, Mirum, Mustang, Nkmax America, Novartis, Orchard, Oxford Biomedica, Oxurion, Painreform, PCI, Pfizer, Recce, Relation, Revision, Rodeo, Sanofi, Selecta, Sonnet, Tavanta, Vertex, Zosano