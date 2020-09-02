LONDON – New evidence from seven randomized controlled trials and a simultaneously conducted meta-analysis has again demonstrated that corticosteroids show significant benefit in patients who are critically ill with COVID-19, reducing length of hospital stay and cutting 28-day mortality. That confirms the finding of the U.K. Recovery trial, which reported on June 16 that dexamethasone has a statistically significant impact on mortality in the most severely affected patients. That led to an immediate change in standard of care. As one example, prescriptions for dexamethasone rose from 7% to 8% of patients at the end of May to more than 55% by the end of June, in one U.S. hospital system.

Amarin set to appeal patent ruling on Vascepa

In March, when a district court ruled in favor of two ANDA filers in Amarin Corp. plc.’s patent litigation case regarding its fish oil cardiovascular therapy franchise, Vascepa (icosapent ethyl), the CEO said an appeal was a strong possibility. On Sept. 2, that becomes a reality as an oral hearing before a three-judge U.S. Court of Appeals panel was to begin. Amarin said the March ruling increases the possibility of generics crowding its U.S. sales. The company stock (NASDAQ:AMRN) has taken a battering since the district court made its decision. On Sept. 2, shares were trading 29% lower, which is about 60% below their value on March 30, the day before the district court ruling.

Akebia set to bring renal space (more) good phase III news with vadadustat after setbacks for others?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s approval a week ago of vadadustat, its oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor for chronic kidney disease (CKD), in Japan, sharpened the already building interest in the U.S., where data from the phase III study called Pro2tect are due to roll out any day. The study is testing vadadustat as compared with erythropoiesis-stimulating agent Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa, Amgen Inc.) in CKD patients not on dialysis. Positive top-line phase III data from the study known as Inno2vate, testing in vadadustat in those on dialysis, were disclosed in early May. More developments from the program are slated to follow recent falters in the renal space for such players as Tricida Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Earnings: Aussie biopharmas undertake capital raisings to stay afloat as recession hits

PERTH, Australia – Australia’s biopharma sector fared better than the country at large at the end of the financial year that ended June 30, as the country saw GDP fall 7% in the final quarter, the largest drop since 1959. Australia’s trading relationship with China helped the country sidestep the global financial recession of 2008, but the recent divide between the U.S. and China is also putting a wedge between Australia and China relations as China cut trade with Australia across numerous sectors. Aussie biopharmas scrambled to raise capital to stay afloat during the latter half of the fiscal year, which saw trials stalled during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some companies fared better than others, with many jumping into developing therapeutics to treat COVID-19 and taking advantage of government grants and fast-track pathways to develop the new treatments.

New therapeutic target for blood sugar control identified

An Australian study led by University of Melbourne scientists has identified a previously unknown role for the hepatokine, sparc-related modular calcium-binding protein 1 (SMOC1), in suppressing hepatic glucose production, they reported in the Sept. 2, 2020, edition of Science Translational Medicine.

Also in the news

Aditx, Aerpio, Algernon, Askbio, Bicycle, Biomx, Brickbio, Clene, Decode Genetics, Enosi, Evogene, Evotec, Harbour, Highlight, Igyxos, Immunovant, Iterum, Lyell, Menlo, Merck, Mesoblast, Mustang, Nicox, Nocion, Oblato, Oncimmune, Orca, Parnell, Pfizer, Pharmabcine, Pharmacyte, Poxel, Preveceutical, Revive, Rocket, Santhera, Selexis, Sorrento, Sun, Tetra, Treadwell, Twist, Vyne, Walvax, X4