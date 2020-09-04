LONDON – Results from two non-randomized phase I/II trials of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V that recently received conditional regulatory approval show both a frozen and a freeze-dried formulation of the two-shot vaccine had a good safety profile and induced antibody responses in all 76 participants within 21 days. The results were published today in a peer-reviewed paper in The Lancet, following controversy that although Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced the conditional licensing of the vaccine on Aug. 11, no data had been made available for scientific scrutiny.

A nearly $2 billion global development and commercialization deal with Abbvie Inc. and a $418 million private placement have bolstered I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd.’s position globally. I-Mab and Abbvie plan to develop and commercialize the anti-CD47 monoclonal antibody lemzoparlimab for treating multiple cancers. Lemzoparlimab, also called TJC-4, is Shanghai-based I-Mab’s discovery. The company will get an up-front $180 million by licensing the highly differentiated antibody to Abbvie, along with a $20 million milestone payment based on phase I results. The biggest payoff is the $1.74 billion in success-based milestones, $840 million of which is pegged to clinical development and regulatory approval milestones. Also, I-Mab said it entered definitive subscription agreements with a consortium of institutional investors, led by Hillhouse Capital Group, to raise about $418 million in a private placement. The company said it will use the money for ongoing and planned research for clinical programs and to develop its commercialization capability in China.

The biopharma industry has raised a total of about $88 billion so far in 2020, the most ever for a single year, with four months to go. It hit the record in July when it surpassed the $68.4 billion raised in 2015. The first eight months of 2020 has also posted the highest amount ever for IPOs at $13.25 billion, and the highest amount ever for private placements and other private funding of public companies at $21.58 billion.

With the PDUFA date for relugolix against prostate cancer growing nearer and data in castration resistance-free patients closer still, Myovant Sciences GmbH aims to wring more from the oral, once-daily gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Also in the works for uterine fibroids and endometriosis, the drug lately has gained more attention from Wall Street. Evercore ISI analyst Josh Schimmer in a report last month called the stock “vastly underappreciated.”

Lixte Biotechnology Inc., a small OTC-listed company developing inhibitors of protein phosphatases, to be used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers for treating solid tumors, has filed to raise $10.7 million in a public offering of shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Proceeds from the uplisted financing would primarily support advancement of LB-100, one of a series of preclinical serine/threonine phosphatase inhibitors, it said.

BioWorld’s offices will be closed in observance of Labor Day in the U.S. No issue will be published Monday, Sept. 7.

