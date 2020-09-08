The FDA’s approval of Genentech Inc.’s Gavreto (pralsetinib) for treating adults with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) follows the FDA’s May approval of Eli Lilly and Co.’s Retevmo for patients whose tumors have a RET alteration. Gavreto’s indication was approved Sept. 4 under the FDA’s accelerated approval program and several months before its Nov. 23 PDUFA date. RET is one of seven NSCLC biomarkers that can be targeted with an FDA-approved therapy. Gavreto will be commercialized in the U.S. by Genentech along with Blueprint Medicines Corp., which developed the once-daily oral therapy. Outside the U.S., Roche will handle commercialization. Blueprint stock (NASDAQ;BMPC) sagged about 3.5% at midday on Sept. 8.

Albireo's PFIC program on track, following pivotal phase III win

Albireo Pharma Inc.'s ileal bile acid transport inhibitor, odevixibat, delivered significant reductions in both pruritus and serum bile acids for children with two types of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis in a pivotal phase III trial. The results met both of the study's primary endpoints, putting the program on track to enable U.S. and EU regulatory filings for the candidate no later than early 2021. Albireo's shares (NASDAQ:ALBO) climbed 44% by midday.

Phase III failure with lenabasum sends Corbus shares into tailspin

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s stock (NASDAQ:CRBP) plummeted 75%, or $6.94, to trade midday at $2.30, on top-line results from the 52-week phase III study called Resolve-1, testing lenabasum in patients with diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis. The results turned up no significant differences in the primary and secondary endpoints with the cannabinoid receptor type 2 agonist vs. placebo. Norwood, Mass.-based Corbus said “unprecedented” improvement was observed in subjects on placebo added to background drug therapy, and 84% of enrolled subjects were on immunosuppressive drugs.

Spybiotech, Serum Institute of India partner on VLP-based COVID-19 vaccine

DUBLIN – Spybiotech Ltd. has secured a first vaccine deal for its proprietary Spytag/Spycatcher protein conjugation technology. The Serum Institute of India Pvt. Co. Ltd. is employing the technology in a COVID-19 virus-like-particle (VLP)-based vaccine, which recently entered a phase I/II trial in Australia. An initial data read-out is expected in October or November. If successful, the vaccine could become a key part of India’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is now second only to the U.S. in numbers of confirmed cases, but its outbreak shows no signs of slowing down.

Neurological diseases index remained flat in August

In a relatively light news flow for the group last month, the gainers and decliners in the BioWorld Neurological Diseases index canceled themselves out during August, with the result that the price-weighted index closed relatively flat and, despite briefly moving into positive territory in July, its value is down 4% for the year.

Holiday notice

Also in the news

