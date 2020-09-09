A newly launched phase III trial of AZD-1222, an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by Astrazeneca plc and Oxford University, has already been paused, the company said. The unexpected news landed shortly after Astrazeneca CEO Pascal Soriot signed on to an industry pledge to "always make the safety and well-being of vaccinated individuals our top priority," now supported by the executives of nine industry leaders in COVID-19 vaccines development. Holds are called for "whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials while it is investigated, ensuring we maintain the integrity of the trials," the company said in a statement provided to BioWorld. It was not immediately clear how serious the illness under investigation is or was and what impact the development will have on the trial's timeline.

With phase III COVID-19 vaccine trials each enrolling 30,000 participants or more in the U.S. and randomizing half of them to a placebo arm, only 150 incidents of the coronavirus infection are needed in a trial to show if the vaccine is at least 50% effective, NIH Director Francis Collins told the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee today. That’s why a vaccine could be available by the end of the year, he said, stressing that the trials are driven by the number of events, not time. Other vaccines that were much longer in development only enrolled 3,000 participants. The challenge will be explaining the science to the general public to build confidence in whichever vaccines are approved and to overcome a vaccine hesitancy being fueled with political rhetoric.

Bayer leads Recursion’s $239M series D

In addition to Recursion Inc.’s new $239 million oversubscribed series D financing, Bayer AG, which led the fundraise, will collaborate to leverage Recursion’s artificial intelligence-guided drug discovery platform and Bayer’s small-molecule compound library to discover and develop treatments for fibrotic disease of the lung, kidney, heart and more. The two companies may initiate more than 10 programs that could culminate in more than $100 million in development and commercial milestone payments. Recursion said it will use the series D to help develop its pipeline, which contains more than 30 programs stretching from the early discovery stage to the clinic.

Amryt shares up 50% on top-line phase III data in epidermolysis bullosa

DUBLIN – Shares in Amryt Pharma plc surged by more than 50% Sept. 9 during early trading in London on news that Filsuvez (AP-101, Oleogel-S10) attained the primary endpoint of a phase III trial in epidermolysis bullosa (EB). The Dublin-based firm now plans to complete a rolling NDA submission by the end of the first quarter in 2021 and to seek a priority review from the FDA. That means the drug, which has FDA fast-track and rare pediatric disease designations, could become available by late 2021. In parallel, Amryt will also seek accelerated approval in Europe.

Asian region carves larger piece of biopharma deal pie in 2020

As biopharma deal values continue to increase above recent years, a growing percentage of the funds are coming through partnerships with companies headquartered in Asia and nearby countries. The $48.5 billion reported so far in 2020, for deals in which at least one party is based in either Asia, Australia or New Zealand, represents 37% of global deals. The rest of the world is losing its percentage share as a result. Companies outside of the Asian region reported deals with 86% of the global value in 2017, but that has since declined to only about 63% in 2020.

Phase III bipolar depression data buoy Intra-Cellular plans for sNDA

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) climbed 73.3% by midday following news that its FDA-approved schizophrenia drug, Caplyta (lumateperone), could also help improve bipolar depression. An sNDA filing intended to expand the label to include depression in patients with bipolar I or II disorder is expected in late 2020 or early 2021, the company said. The medicine first won FDA approval for the treatment schizophrenia in December 2019.

Organoids enable due DILIgence on liver toxicity

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), drug-induced liver injury (DILI) is the leading cause of acute liver failure in the U.S. It is also a leading cause of drug failure in clinical trials. Now, researchers have used liver organoids to develop a polygenic risk score that could predict the risk of liver toxicity for multiple different drugs, regardless of the underlying mechanism. “Multiple drugs’ risk injury can be projected in our single model, despite the fact that the liver injury may be caused by different molecular mechanisms for each drug,” Takanori Takebe told BioWorld. He and his colleagues reported their method in the Sept. 7, 2020, online issue of Nature Medicine.

China’s Anheart adds two assets from Daiichi Sankyo after $20M series A+

Favorable conditions in China encouraged biotech veterans Jerry Wang, Bing Yan and Lihua Zheng to co-found Anheart Therapeutics Co. Ltd. in November 2018 to focus on oncology. On Monday, the Chinese startup in-licensed a mIDH-1 inhibitor and an AXL inhibitor from Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. to expand its pipeline, less than two years after it obtained the global rights of its first asset, AB-106 (taletrectinib), from the Japanese firm.

SK C&C looks to AI to enhance Korean drug discovery process

HONG KONG – The Korean 2020 KoNECT-MOHW-MFDS International Conference, which is taking place online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, faced a challenging start, thanks to a few technical details. But technology also has its advantages, as speakers discussed the benefits of applying artificial intelligence to drug development.

