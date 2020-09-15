Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) climbed 87.6% by midday following news that ganaxolone met the primary endpoint of the company's phase III Marigold study in CDKL5 deficiency disorder. Children and adults given ganaxolone showed a 32.2% median reduction in 28-day major motor seizure frequency vs. a 4% reduction for placebo. Management expects to file an NDA for the drug in mid-2021, followed by an MAA by the end of the third quarter of 2021. In addition, Marinus said the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority has agreed to fund $51 million of an $84 million contract to support clinical development of I.V. ganaxolone for individuals exposed to nerve gas.

Plus Therapeutics’ rhenium nanoliposomes are fast tracked

The FDA granted Plus Therapeutics Inc., of Austin, Texas, fast track designation for its lead candidate, Rhenium Nanoliposomes (RNL) for treating recurrent glioblastoma. RNL is in an NIH/National Cancer Institute-supported phase I dose-finding trial. The radiotherapy’s study’s data and safety monitoring board recently approved moving into its sixth cohort. The candidate, which is applied directly into a tumor to deliver high radiation doses while minimizing damage to healthy tissue, has previously received orphan drug designation for treating glioblastoma. Company stock (NASDAQ:PSTV) rallied strongly at midday, with shares trading 24% higher.

The renaissance of ADCs

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) have made a comeback. After a relatively slow start with Adcetris and Kadcyla approved by the FDA in 2011 and 2013, respectively, the regulatory activity has swelled with four FDA approvals over the last nine months. The renaissance has caught the eye of the business development folks with Gilead Sciences Inc., Merck & Co. Inc. and Exelixis Inc. announcing deals to acquire or license ADCs over the last week.

Takeda continues divestment spree with $562 million Cheplapharm deal

HONG KONG – Osaka-based Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has divested a portfolio of non-core prescription pharmaceuticals products to Greifswald, Germany-based Cheplapharm Arzneimittel GmbH. The deal sees Cheplapharm pay Takeda an up-front payment of around $562 million, with the Japanese company planning to use the proceeds to reduce debt and accelerate de-leveraging toward its target of two times net debt/adjusted EBITDA within the fiscal years of 2021 to 2023. Completion is expected by the end of Takeda’s current fiscal year, or March 2021, pending regulatory clearances.

U.S. vaccine plan not just about COVID-19

What’s the plan? The U.S. CDC is being asked that question a lot these days – not just about COVID-19, but also about preparing for what could be a tough influenza season as flu bugs circulate with the coronavirus. The government and private sector have ramped up the production of influenza vaccines and are trying to spread the word about the importance of getting a flu shot this year, but that’s no guarantee Americans will heed the warnings. Over the past decade, influenza vaccination rates for adults in the U.S. have ranged between 40% and 45%, Republican leaders on the House Energy and Commerce Committee noted in a Sept. 14 letter to CDC Director Robert Redfield. That has them once again asking, “What’s the plan?”

Also in the news

