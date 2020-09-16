LONDON – The EU is to set up an equivalent to the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), after coming under criticism from pharma companies about Europe’s inability to swiftly seal advance purchase agreements for COVID-19 vaccines. The plan was announced on Sept. 16 by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in her first state of the union address since coming into office at the start of 2020. The new agency will support capacity and readiness to respond to cross-border health threats and emergencies, “whether of natural or deliberate origin,” she said. At this stage, there are no details about funding or governance of European BARDA, but Von der Leyen said it will build strategic stockpiles to protect against supply chain interruptions, notably for pharmaceuticals.

Indian study adds uncertainty to value of COVID-19 convalescent plasma

A new trial of convalescent plasma treatment for moderately ill COVID-19 patients in 39 Indian hospitals found no association between the therapy and reduced mortality or progression to severe disease. Results of the randomized controlled phase II study, sponsored by the Indian Council Medical Research, appear to fit with a recent Cochrane review conclusion of high uncertainty over whether convalescent plasma is beneficial for people admitted to hospital with COVID‐19. Results of the Indian study, called Placid, were published online on the Medrxiv preprints server.

Brazil: A battlefield for a vaccine cold war

CAJICA, Colombia – Latin American countries are rushing to sign deals to gain access to a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine and Brazil, the largest country in the region is right in the race, being the country with the third most COVID-19 cases in the world, only behind India and the U.S. With more than 4.3 million cases of COVID-19, Brazil is a major center for pharma companies needing to test their drugs and vaccines. The country, which has a federal system of government and is currently headed by right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, is betting on the Oxford vaccine, under development by Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. The federal government has issued a decree to provide about $360 million to source the vaccine, 100 million doses of which the government already reserved with Astrazeneca, if the company has successful results in its phase III trials. However, even as the central government makes plans to immunize the country's population with the British vaccine, a group of nine of the 26 states, known as the Northeast Consortium, under the leadership of the state of Bahí, which is governed by left-wing governors who oppose Bolsonaro, is racing to deploy the Russian Sputnik V vaccine first.

Arrowhead hits the mark with interim phase II data in rare liver disease

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Pasadena, Calif., posted positive interim 24-week liver biopsy results in its open-label phase II trial of its RNAi-based liver-targeted therapeutic, ARO-AAT, for treating a rare genetic liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Data revealed evidence of a meaningful pharmacodynamic effect that lead to relevant biomarker improvements. The results surprised Javier San Martin, Arrowhead’s chief medical officer, who said the improvements in clinically meaningful biomarkers “were more substantial than we expected.” The company stock (NASDAQ:ARWR) was solidly buoyed by the results, with shares trading 48% upward at midday.

Graphite Bio raises $45M series A for targeted DNA integration

DUBLIN – Versant Ventures, the founding investor of Crispr Therapeutics AG, is teaming up with one of the academic founders of that company, Stanford University’s Matt Porteus, to start a new gene editing firm, Graphite Bio Inc., which is focused on targeted integration of DNA to achieve a therapeutic benefit. Graphite Bio, of South San Francisco, has raised $45 million in a series A round that also brought in Samsara Biocapital. It is already prepping a first IND filing, in sickle cell disease. “This is a relatively mature company for a series A financing. We’ll be treating patients in the first half of 2021,” Jerel Davis, managing director of San-Diego-based Versant told BioWorld. Data could start to flow about a year after that.

Adrecizumab shows apparent mortality benefit in septic shock trial

DUBLIN – Adrenomed AG reported its anti-adrenomedullin antibody adrecizumab attained an absolute reduction of 9% in mortality as compared with placebo at both 14 and 28 days (D28) after treatment in a phase II trial in a large subgroup of patients with septic shock. Hennigsdorf, Germany-based Adrenomed reported earlier this year that adrecizumab attained the primary endpoint of the study, which was based on safety and tolerability. It also reported at that time a positive trend in all-cause mortality. It reported the numbers this week at a virtual version of the International Symposium on Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine.

CDC releases vaccination plan; but vaccine for all unlikely before mid-2021

A Sept. 16 Senate hearing revisited the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the CDC took the opportunity to post a vaccine distribution plan. CDC Director Robert Redfield advised the committee, however, that sufficient quantities of vaccine to cover everyone in the U.S. might not be available until the third quarter of 2021, adding that now is the time to stand up a distribution network for a vaccine that will almost certainly require cold-chain storage.

Biopharma companies draw ire for stepping into 340B oversight void

Given the minimal accountability written into the 340B prescription drug discount program, some biopharma companies recently began to take oversight into their own hands by demanding data claims or refusing to extend the mandated discounts to contract pharmacies. But in taking those steps, drug manufacturers are egregiously overstepping the compliance regulations of the 340B program, 22 Democratic senators charged in a Sept. 16 letter to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America. Two days earlier, more than half the members of the U.S. House sent a bipartisan letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar urging him “to address these troubling actions and require these companies to comply with the law.” Under the program, drug manufacturers must offer qualifying hospitals and clinics steep discounts on outpatient drugs. Rather than pass the savings on to uninsured and low-income patients, hospitals can sell the drugs at a profit with little accountability for how they use the revenue.

Also in the news

4Teen4, 7 Hills, Adrenomed, Aim Immunotech, Algernon, Arcutis, Arena, Arrowhead, Aveo, AVM, Dr. Reddy’s, Eli Lilly, Enzolytics, Exicure, Galera, Genelux, Greenlight, Havn, Heron, Histogen, Hookipa, Horizon, Immune-Onc, Inhibikase, Inmune, Knopp, Mateon, Mediwound, Menarini Ricerche, Metacrine, Nanoviricides, Octimet, Olix, Orphazyme, Pfizer, Polyneuron, Poseida, Revive, Revolution, Ryvu, Seqirus, Shanghai Allist, Springworks, Stemson, Synaffix, Tiziana, Transcenta, Verastem, Verona, Yufan, Zai