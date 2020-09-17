Moderna Inc. will lead mRNA discovery programs in new collaborations with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA. Moderna and Vertex struck a three-year deal for discovering and developing lipid nanoparticles and mRNAs to deliver gene-editing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The venture first focuses on therapies to cells in the lungs allowing production of functional cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator proteins. Moderna, which will conduct the initial research, will receive $75 million up front and is eligible to receive up to $380 million in development, regulatory and commercial milestones, plus tiered royalties on sales from products the collaboration produces. Also, Moderna and Chiesi, of Parma, Italy, will collaborate to discover and develop mRNA therapeutics to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension. Moderna will receive $25 million up front and could receive more than $400 million in development, regulatory and commercial milestones, plus tiered double-digit royalties on net sales.

Series B draws $100M for Palleon’s glycan mediation in cancer, more

Palleon Pharmaceuticals Inc. pulled down $100 million in series B money for its push in glycan-mediated immune regulation to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases. The firm’s Eagle platform deploys enzymatic sialoglycan degradation to overcome biological redundancy and enable a pan-immune antitumor response to help patients who are resistant to first generation immuno-oncology drugs, the company said. The round was led by Matrix Capital Management, with participation from series A investors SR One, Pfizer Ventures, Vertex Ventures HC, Takeda Ventures and Abbvie Ventures, as well as new investor Surveyor Capital.

Finch closes $90M D round as microbiome therapies start to deliver

DUBLIN – Finch Therapeutics Inc. closed a $90 million series D round to take its oral microbiome therapy, CP-101, into late-stage clinical development and registration in chronic Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) and to move two additional programs, for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and autistic spectrum disorder (ASD), into the clinic. The financing round is evidence of investor enthusiasm for the phase II pivotal data it disclosed several months ago. It is also evidence of a more general enthusiasm for the microbiome field, following the stellar phase III data in CDI unveiled by Cambridge, Mass.-based Seres Therapeutics Inc. last month.

Synthekine's $82M series A to support engineered cytokine development

Synthekine Inc., a California startup developing new medicines for cancer and autoimmune disorders, has closed an $82 million series A financing. The funds will help the company move its two lead programs into the clinic, expand its discovery pipeline and hone its cytokine engineering platforms.

China’s biotech comes of age, but challenges abound

HONG KONG – Chinese biotech companies have started to reverse the flow by licensing out their candidates to global players, signaling China’s biotech innovation is bearing fruit. But the country’s efforts in spearheading its biotech development are shadowed by tense relations with the U.S.

Australia creates first national COVID-19 tracking system using genomics to track virus signature

PERTH, Australia – Australian public health laboratories are collaborating to sequence the virus genomes of all positive COVID-19 tests in Australia to track the virus using genomics across the country. The Communicable Disease Genomics Network (CDGN) and Illumina Inc. will track COVID-19 by using next-generation genomic sequencing technology, enabling real-time data sharing and integration to better understand the transmission and spread of the virus. The Australian government provided an AU$3.3 million (US$2.4 million) Medical Research Future Fund grant through The University of New South Wales Sydney’s School of Medical Sciences. As part of the research project, Illumina Inc. has contributed more than AU$2 million worth of its genomic sequencing systems. Coordinated by the CDGN, this will be the first national implementation of pathogen surveillance and a critical step forward in Australia’s pandemic response.

