DUBLIN – Shares in AC Immune SA were off by as much as 50% Wednesday on news that its tau-directed antibody, semorinemab, which is partnered with Genentech, failed to demonstrate efficacy in a phase II trial in Alzheimer’s disease. The placebo-controlled Tauriel study, which recruited 457 patients with prodromal or mild disease, failed to meet the primary efficacy endpoint, which comprised a reduction in the decline in the Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB) score. It also missed two key secondary endpoints, based on the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale 13 (ADAS-Cog13) and the Alzheimer’s Disease Cooperative Study Group – Activities of Daily Living Inventory (ADCS-ADL). A phase II study in 260 patients with moderate Alzheimer’s disease is ongoing. Top-line data are expected in the second quarter of 2021.

Still much to do about COVID-19 vaccines

As part of its approval process, the FDA plans to hold a public advisory committee meeting for each COVID-19 vaccine that’s submitted, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said today at a hearing before the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. How soon that will be is anyone’s guess. Currently, three vaccine candidates are in phase III trials, and Johnson & Johnson announced today the launch of the phase III trial for its candidate. When pressed about a timeline, Hahn said, “I honestly do not know when we’ll receive our first application.” He did note that all the trials are where they were expected to be at this time, with one exceeding expectations. For his part, Anthony Fauci, director of the NIH’s National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, said he remains cautiously optimistic that a vaccine could be available, on a limited basis, by the end of the year.

Investing beat goes on despite – and thanks to – pandemic: Biopharm America panel

The COVID-19 era brings “unavoidable, important truths” about health care to light, said Polaris managing partner Amy Schulman during a virtual panel talk at Biopharm America. Changes that long needed to happen are being forced to take place, added Steven Gutentag, CEO of digital medicine firm Thirty Madison, which recently raised $47 million in a series B round. Stacy Feld, from Johnson & Johnson, said the company, pandemic or not, continues to invest in the likes of Thirty Madison and others.

Nutcracker raises $60M to fund 'push-button' mRNA therapeutics platform

Nutcracker Therapeutics Inc., a startup developing a "push-button GMP-in-a-box" platform to manufacture mRNA therapeutics, has raised $60 million in series B financing led by Arch Venture Partners. Serial entrepreneur Igor Khandros, founder of the $1.9 billion semiconductor testing company Formfactor Inc. and the automated cell analysis venture Berkeley Lights Inc., is Nutcracker's co-founder and CEO. The company will focus first on developing mRNA therapies for cancer while also seeking collaborations with biotech and pharma companies.

Libra launches with a $29M series A to treat neurodegenerative diseases

Libra Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego, has launched with a $29 million series A funding to focus on fixing the cellular misbalance in neurodegenerative diseases that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal dementia. The company’s science was generated by Axxam SpA, a discovery research organization that is providing Libra novel and proprietary chemical matter, assays and drug discovery expertise. Libra said it plans to use the funding to build its team and advance a pipeline of small-molecule candidates. The series A was co-led by Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, Epidarex Capital and Santé. The round was joined by Yonjin Venture, Dolby Family Ventures and Sixty Degree Capital.

Australia’s Chimeric Therapeutics in-licenses scorpion-derived CAR T from City of Hope

PERTH, Australia – Sydney-based Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. has acquired exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize the City of Hope Cancer Center’s chlorotoxin chimeric antigen receptor (CLTX CAR T) cell therapy that uses a peptide derived from scorpion toxin to direct T cells to target glioblastoma. Terms of the licensing deal were not disclosed, but Chimeric’s founder and executive chairman, Paul Hopper, told BioWorld that the deal gives the company exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize the therapy for all indications. The CTLX CAR T therapy is in a phase I trial at the City of Hope Cancer Center in Los Angeles, and the first patient has been dosed.

Beigene presents promising data for two candidates at ESMO

HONG KONG – U.S., China and Switzerland-based Beigene, Ltd. presented promising new data on both tislelizumab and pamiparib at the recent ESMO Virtual Congress 2020. Among the results were promising data from a pivotal phase II trial in patients with advanced ovarian cancer (including fallopian or primary peritoneal cancer), who harbor a germline BRCA1/2 mutation, following at least two prior lines of standard chemotherapy.

Also in the news

