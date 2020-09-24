While drug development timelines are at their shortest since 2013, spending on R&D has decreased for the first time since 2016, according to the newly released 2020 Centre for Medicines Research (CMR) International Pharmaceutical R&D Factbook. R&D expenditures are expected to reach $80 billion in 2022, according to the factbook, which noted previous 2022 expenditure predictions exceeded $86 billion. COVID-19 is cited as a factor impacting development. The factbook is designed to assist pharma and biotech companies in assessing R&D productivity and understanding industry trends in drug development. CMR is a Clarivate plc business, as is BioWorld.

Bayer AG talks up Leaps investment arm at Biopharm America

During the final day of Biopharm America, Jurgen Eckhardt, head of Bayer AG’s “impact investment unit” called Leaps, discussed company deal strategies and acquisition moves with CBT Advisors CEO Steve Dickman. Among the topics covered was the decision a year ago by Leverkusen, Germany-based Bayer to acquire the remaining stake in cell therapy specialist Bluerock Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., for about $240 million up front and the potential for another $360 million in development milestone payments. Bayer also has a research tie-up with Boston-based Dewpoint Therapeutics Inc. focused on cardiovascular and gynecological diseases. The Biopharm meeting ends Sept. 24.

Australia’s Telix Pharmaceuticals submits NDA for prostate cancer companion diagnostic

PERTH, Australia – Melbourne-based Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has submitted its first new drug application to the FDA for TLX591-CDx, a radiopharmaceutical targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) for imaging prostate cancer using positron emission tomography (PET). Branded as Illumet in the U.S., TLX591-CDx is a 68Ga-PSMA-11 cold kit for developing radiopharmaceutical products and diagnostic agents. Telix’s prostate cancer program consists of a companion diagnostic imaging agent (TLX591-CDx) and a therapeutic (TLX-591) to improve the detection and treatment of prostate cancer.

Afimmune follows Amarin playbook with next-generation omega-3 fatty acid drug

DUBLIN – Afimmune Ltd. is starting a phase IIb trial of a bioactive lipid, epeleuton, in patients with high triglycerides and type 2 diabetes, in an effort to confirm prospective observations already seen in a phase IIa study. The study will enroll 240 patients with baseline fasting triglyceride levels between 200 mg/dL and 750 mg/dL (at each of two screening visits) and baseline glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1c) levels between 7.5% and 9.5%. The trial, which is recruiting patients in Germany, Israel, Latvia, Switzerland and the U.S., will have a combined endpoint of decline in triglyceride levels after 16 weeks and change in HbA1c after 26 weeks. The data, which are expected to be available by the fourth quarter of 2021, should give a steer on whether or not this second-generation fatty acid drug has potential in the broad metabolic syndrome space.

ABL reveals logic behind partnerships, hopes to progress bispecific antibodies

HONG KONG – Seongnam-Si, South Korea-based ABL Bio Inc. hopes to file IND applications for two solid tumor-focused bispecific antibodies, CEO Sang-hoon Lee, told attendees of the 2020 Bioplus Interphex Korea conference. An IND filing for ABL-503 is expected December, while one for ABL-111 is on track for filing by the end of February, at the latest, he said. The two candidates were developed via a strategic partnering agreement with Shanghai-based China’s I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd. announced in July 2018.

Regulatory front: Trump questions need for EUA vaccine guidance

U.S. President Donald Trump cast some doubt last night on the fate of a promised FDA guidance on the data needed for an emergency use authorization (EUA) for COVID-19 vaccines. Several hours after FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn mentioned the guidance at yesterday’s hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, Trump said the guidance would have to be approved by the White House. “We may or may not approve it,” he said, citing the delay it could cause and the lives that would be lost due to that delay.

Also in the news

