Two well-received precision oncology IPOs closed out the week, joined by a successful ophthalmic specialty IPO and an immunotherapy debut that fell flat. P53 mutation hunter PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. charged out the gate, raising $211.8 million, while Prelude Therapeutics Inc. took in $158.2 million. Meanwhile, Graybug Vision Inc. investors put $90 million behind its retinal disease portfolio. Shares in all three companies climbed in early trading. Greenwich Lifesciences Inc. raised a more modest $7.2 million.

Galecto closes $64M series D round

DUBLIN – Galecto Biotech Inc. raised $64 million in a series D funding round, which will enable the company to complete a phase IIb trial of its lead drug candidate, the inhaled galectin-3 inhibitor GB-0139, in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and to move two other programs into phase II studies, in liver fibrosis and myelofibrosis, before year-end. The new injection of cash takes the company’s total equity raise to about $168 million.

Australia’s Recce raises AU$28 million to advance new class of synthetic anti-infectives

PERTH, Australia – Sydney-based Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd. completed a placement of AU$27.95 million (US$19.69 million) to advance its synthetic anti-infective pipeline to address antibiotic-resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens. Funds will be used to advance development for a COVID-19 preclinical program as well as a clinical programs for sepsis, topical burn infections and stomach bacteria.

CD20xCD3 approach gains traction; findings due at ASH meeting in December

Contenders in the CD20xCD3-targeting space are putting their ducks in rows for December’s American Society of Hematology meeting, where data seems likely to create buzz. The strategy of taking aim at a tumor-associated antigen along with a T-cell surface antigen has proved alluring for biotech and big pharma alike. Among the players is Xencor Inc., which in August disclosed a deal Atreca Inc., of South San Francisco, to work on T cell-engaging bispecifics. The tie-up will leverage the XmAb platform to design and make CD3 candidates and Atreca's talent for generating new antibody-target pairs through its discovery approach, including the Immune Repertoire Capture technology.

Reduced diabetes risk is side effect of HIV, hep B drug class

Researchers at the University of Virginia have used a retrospective database analysis to show that the use of nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors for the treatment of HIV or hepatitis B reduced the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 33%. The team reported its results in the Sept. 23, 2020, online issue of Nature Communications.

Pandemic accounts for 86% of nonprofit deals and grants in 2020

Without the COVID-19 pandemic, projected values of biopharma nonprofit collaborations and grants would be 72% and 30% below last year’s levels, although it is impossible to know what deals may have come to fruition in a world absent of the disruptive SARS-CoV-2 virus. Nevertheless, it is clear that the bulk of the money flowing into the industry from these two sources is targeted toward supporting therapeutics and vaccines to fight the infection. A total of 301 bio/nonprofit deals worth $7.9 billion, as well as 193 grants valued at $9.99 billion, are focused on COVID-19 research.

Bioplus Interphex Korea: Novartis optimistic about future with AI

HONG KONG – Novartis AG was cited during the recent 2020 KoNECT-MOHW-MFDS International Conference as an example of a biopharma firm staying ahead of the artificial intelligence (AI) curve. During this week’s 2020 Bioplus Interphex Korea conference, Won Kim, head of innovation at Novartis Korea, described some of the firm’s latest forays into AI, including negotiations with potential partners to develop an AI image analysis solution for retinal diseases.

Ionpath lands $18M in series B funding round

Ionpath Inc., a developer of high-definition spatial proteomics, scored $18 million in a series B funding round led by Samsara Biocapital. The round also included global mass spectrometry leader Bruker Corp. as a new investor. All the company’s major series A investors contributed to the latest round, including Genoa Ventures, ND Capital, Paladin Partners Investments, Trancos Ionpath Investors, Norwich Ventures, and Vertical Venture Partners Growth Fund. Menlo Park, Calif.-based Ionpath plans to use the investment for continued development and deployment of the company’s Multiplexed Ion Beam Imaging (MIBI) technology, which provides quantitative protein imaging at a subcellular level.

