Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed the phase III fizzle in one of two identical experiments with IW-3718 in refractory gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). The compound, a gastric-retentive formulation of the bile-acid sequestrant colesevelam, missed its early efficacy assessment’s endpoint, and Boston-based Ironwood is quitting development while reducing headcount by 100 employees, or almost 35%. Called IW-3718-302, the failed study had as its primary endpoint statistically significant lessening of heartburn severity in GERD-afflicted patients. Enrollment has stopped in the other study, known as IW-3718-301. Shares (NASDAQ:IRWD) were trading midday at $8.90, down 63 cents.

Myovant’s new relugolix data divide the market and analysts

With a Dec. 20 PDUFA date bearing down on relugolix from Myovant Sciences GmbH, of Basel, Switzerland, freshly released secondary endpoint phase III data show it had the similar rate of castration resistance-free survival in the subgroup of men with metastatic disease compared to leuprolide acetate and did not achieve statistical superiority. The big picture is bright, however, according to Myovant’s CEO, Lynn Seely, as the full study data “presents compelling evidence for the potential use of relugolix in men with advanced prostate cancer.” Several analysts remained more optimistic on the drug’s chances than investors as the company stock (NYSE:MYOV) was taking a strong hit at midday with shares trading 22% lower.

Think fungal diseases: A too quiet pandemic

There are millions of fungal species, but it appears only a few hundred of them cause serious fungal infections that are responsible for an estimated 1.5 million deaths globally each year and are equally as dangerous as bacterial and viral infections. Last week, the CDC pointed the spotlight on this situation with its Fungal Disease Awareness Week. “Think fungal” – the central theme of the campaign – is aimed at health care professionals who are being encouraged to consider fungal diseases as a possible cause when diagnosing an infection. The CDC said that these diseases often go undiagnosed because their symptoms can appear like those of other diseases. For example, fungal diseases in the lungs are often similar to other illnesses such as the flu or tuberculosis.

Daiichi Sankyo wins approval for Enhertu under Sakigake scheme

HONG KONG – Japan-based Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. has won the green light for its Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) in Japan based on a pivotal phase II trial alone. The HER2-directed antibody-drug conjugate has been approved for the treatment of patients with HER2-positive unresectable advanced or recurrent gastric cancer that has progressed after chemotherapy.

Industry pleads for MRA as EU/U.K. trade negotiations continue

LONDON – As the last scheduled talks on the future EU/U.K. trading arrangements got underway on Sept. 29, the pharmaceutical industry across Europe issued an urgent plea for medicines to be spliced out of the contentious negotiations. In a joint statement, the U.K. and European industry organizations called for a mutual recognition agreement (MRA) to prevent the need for retesting of medicines imported from the EU to the U.K., in the event there is no deal. A MRA on medicines should not be a pawn in the negotiations, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry and the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations said, noting MRAs are often signed outside trade agreements. If there is no overarching trade agreement, a MRA will remove the significant risk to drug supplies in January 2021, when the one-year post-Brexit transition period ends and the U.K. will no longer be operating under EU trade rules.

California prepares to jump into the generic market

The state of California is a step closer to having its own generic drug label. California Gov. Gavin Newsom yesterday signed into law SB 852, which requires the state’s Health and Human Services Agency to develop manufacturing partnerships to produce or distribute generic prescription drugs and at least one form of insulin. Newsom touted the bill as a way to break down market barriers to affordable prescription drug prices. “Our bill will help inject competition back into the generic drug marketplace – taking pricing power away from big pharmaceutical companies and returning it to consumers,” he said. “California is using our market power and our moral power to demand fairer prices for prescription drugs.”

Chugai wins additional HCC indication for Tecentriq and Avastin combo

HONG KONG – Tokyo-based Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd received Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) approval to add an additional indication for its Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and Avastin (bevacizumab) combination. MHLW’s nod will see the chemo-combination made available for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma indication to patients in Japan immediately after approval, company spokesperson Tomoko Shimizu told BioWorld. The MHLW designated the combination for priority review in April, “based on the positive data showing improvement of prognosis, which subsequently led to the approval seven months after the filing of the application” in February, the company said.

Also in the news

Acasti, Aclipse, Advaxis, Aegle, Aerie, Algernon, Altimmune, Annovis, Arbor, Arcutis, Artelo, Ascendis, Aspargo Laboratories, Axsome, Aztherapies, Baselaunch, Basilea, Beam, Beyondspring, BMS, Bridgebio, Casi, Celyad Oncology, Citius, Concert, Creative Medical Technology, Cristal, Dewpoint, Enesi, EV Biologics, Farmalider, Field Trip Psychedelics, Forte, Fosun, Global Cancer Technology, Infinity, Inversago, Janssen, Johnson & Johnson, Junshi, Juventas Cell Therapy, Kaleido, Koligo, Kuur, Lexaria, Lifesci Acquisition, Luca Science, M8, Medimetriks, Moleculin, Myovant Sciences, Navrogen, Neonmind, Neuren, Neuropore, Ocular, Organicell, Orgenesis, Origin, Orphazyme, Otsuka, Painreform, Paxmedica, Pfizer, Polyphor, Revive, Seed Health, Sema4, Soricimed, Sorrento, South Rampart, Synklino, Taysha Gene Therapies, Tonix, Veru, Vincera, Vor, Windtree, Zucara