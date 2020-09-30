Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. unveiled the first data from a descriptive analysis of the company’s seamless phase I/II/III trial of with its antibody cocktail, REGN-COV2, which reduced viral load as well as the time taken to alleviate symptoms in non-hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Made of two virus-neutralizing monoclonal antibodies, REGN-10933 and REGN-10987, the compound turned up positive trends in reducing medical visits, too. The study is an ongoing, randomized, double-blind experiment, that measures the effect of adding REGN-COV2 to standard-of-care treatment compared to adding placebo.

Pfizer investing $200M in Cstone as part of new oncology alliance

In a valuable new deal for Cstone Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc. has moved to in-license and commercialize the company's PD-L1 antibody, sugemalimab, in mainland China. Pfizer could pay Cstone up to $280 million in milestones for the rights, plus tiered royalties while also investing $200 million in the Suzhou, China-based company to support sugemalimab's advancement. A co-development agreement, inked in tandem, could bring additional late-stage oncology assets from both companies' pipelines to the greater China market.

Flame fights inflammation with $100M common stock financing

Flame Biosciences Inc., of New York, completed a $100 million common stock financing to advance the company’s clinical trials and business development opportunities. Flame is developing FL-101, targeting a pro-inflammatory cytokine, interleukin-1ß, which a 2017 outcomes study showed to be an independent, causal factor of lung cancer. It also has FL-201, which is designed to reduce chronic inflammation in patients suffering from severe disease. The financing was led by rock Springs Capital with participation from funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., Cormorant Asset Management LP, Janus Henderson Investors, Surveyor Capital, Samsara Biocapital, Adage Capital Management LP, Terra Magnum Capital Partners, Logos Capital and Acuta Capital Partners.

Bioshin rakes in $60M in series A funding led by Orbimed

HONG KONG – Shanghai-based Bioshin Ltd., the Asia-Pacific arm of New Haven, Conn.-based Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd., added $60 million to its war chest via a series A investment. Orbimed was the lead investor, Bioshin CEO Karl Lintel told BioWorld. Other participants included Cormorant Asset Management LLC, HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd., Surveyor Capital (a Citadel Co.) and Suvretta Capital Management LLC.

Starpharma completes AU$45M placement to accelerate development of COVID-19 nasal spray

PERTH, Australia – Starpharma Holdings Ltd. completed a AU$45 million (US$32 million) placement to domestic and international investors that will see it advance its COVID-19 antiviral nasal spray. The treatment is based on the company’s antiviral dendrimer, SPL-7013, which inactivates viruses by blocking the interaction between viral surface proteins and the human cell receptor proteins. Starpharma’s underlying technology is built around dendrimers, a type of synthetic nanoscale polymer that is highly regular in size and structure.

Rx pricing hearing highlights U.S. policy divide

Rather than the blame and shame show that was expected, today’s U.S. House Oversight Committee hearing on drug prices was more a reminder of the policy differences between Democrats and Republicans on how best to make prescription drugs more affordable. That’s not to say it was a comfortable conversation for the three pharma executives called to testify, as they faced pointed questions about their companies’ pricing strategies. But several lawmakers made the hearing more a battle of the bills – H.R. 3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act that was passed along party lines last year, and H.R 19, the bipartisan Lower Costs, More Cures Act, which has been stuck in committee since being introduced last December.

Antivenom a path to SARS-CoV-2 antibodies? Mexican company placing its bet

CAJICA, Colombia – Privately held Inosan Biopharma SA De Cv, of Mexico City, is racing to develop a biological treatment to cure COVID-19 patients. Inosan has mastered the technique of using horses to produce antibodies to heal patients bitten by poisonous creatures, such as snakes, spiders and scorpions.

