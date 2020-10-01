Oslo, Norway-based Vaccibody AS signed a pact with Roche Holding AG’s Genentech arm to develop and sell DNA-based individualized neoantigen vaccines for cancers. The arrangement brings as much as $715 million for Vaccibody, including up-front and near-term payments of $200 million and potential milestone-based rewards of up to $515 million, plus low, double-digit tiered royalties. Together the pair will move forward Vaccibody’s DNA-based neoantigen vaccine, VB10.NEO, in the U.S. and Europe.

Solid’s phase I/II back on firm ground as clinical hold lifts

Solid Biosciences Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., said the FDA has lifted the nearly one-year clinical hold it placed on the company’s phase I/II trial of the microdystrophin gene transfer candidate, SGT-001, for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The FDA placed the clinical hold on the trial in November 2019 after Solid reported a serious adverse event involving the sixth patient who was dosed. In July, the FDA asked for further manufacturing information, updated safety and efficacy data for all patients dosed, and provided direction on total viral load to be administered per patient. SGT-001 is an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer therapy designed to address the underlying genetic cause of Duchenne. Solid’s stock (NASDAQ:SLDB) soared 107% on the news at midday.

Congressional Klieg lights could give way to restructuring of biopharma

Attributing recent reductions in certain prescription drug prices to intense congressional scrutiny rather than a biopharma industry commitment to affordability, Rep. John Sarbanes (D-Md.) said Congress must put more guardrails in place and restructure how the industry does business. “I don’t trust the industry to do the right thing when we’re not looking at you with these Klieg lights,” he told executives from Amgen Inc., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and Novartis AG during the second day of a House Oversight Committee hearing on drug prices. Whether a promise or a threat, Sarbanes comments align with analysts’ thoughts on what may lay ahead for drug prices after the November election.

Stop the scourge: COVID-19 data maturing, vaccine prep under way

With phase III vaccine trials nearly enrolled and data expected soon, a half-year of expedited development efforts, plus massive government funding may soon provide the ammunition needed to effectively stop the SARS-CoV-2 scourge of 2020. A total of 763 vaccines and therapeutics are in development for the COVID-19 pandemic, with about half in clinical trials. Most of the development has emerged since March when the virus began its global spread.

Antisense Therapeutics’ stock spikes following FDA rare pediatric disease designation for DMD drug

PERTH, Australia – Antisense Therapeutics Ltd. saw its stock bounce 26% following the news that the FDA has granted rare pediatric disease designation for ATL-1102 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), following submission of phase II data that showed its immunomodulatory therapy met primary disease progression endpoints. ATL-1102 is an inhibitor of CD49d expression on T lymphocytes. Studies have shown that DMD patients who have a greater number of T cells with high levels of CD49d have more severe and rapid disease progression. ATL-1102 is the only DMD drug in clinical development that targets CD49d and one of a limited number of treatments being tested in wheelchair-bound boys with DMD who are at a more advanced stage of the disease.

Bacterial/viral combination is linked to postinfectious hydrocephalus

An international research team has identified a bacterial/viral combination more likely to be present in children with postinfectious hydrocephalus. By sequencing samples from 100 infants, about two-thirds of whom had postinfectious hydrocephalus while the remaining third had noninfectious hydrocephalus, the researchers showed that infection with a specific strain of the bacterium Paenibacillus, together with frequent cytomegalovirus (CMV) co-infection, was associated specifically with postinfectious hydrocephalus. The findings, which were published in the Sept. 30, 2020, issue of Science Translational Medicine, could lead to a way to treat or prevent hydrocephalus, at least in the specific region where the researchers identified the combination.

Also in the news

Acticor, Aegle, Akari, Anpac, Antares, Arena, Athira, Baylx, Bial, Bicycle, Calliditas, Chelation, Civi, CNS, Codiak, Debiopharm, Enlivex, Evaxion, Exicure, Helix, Imago, Ionis, Irisys, Irlab, Jaguar, Johnson & Johnson, Kadmon, Ligand, Lilly, Logicbio, Moleculin, Momenta, Mustang, Nascent, Navigo Proteins, Novartis, Olema, Oncopeptides, Orphazyme, Pfenex, Pfizer, Poxel, Provention, Qualigen, Radius, Repligen, Revelation, Sansero, Selecta, Sobi, Soleno, Solid, Sophia, Teneobio, Tetra, Windtree, Zosano