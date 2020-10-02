PERTH, Australia – Australian regenerative medicine company Mesoblast Ltd. saw its stock drop 37% on the news that it received an FDA complete response letter to its BLA for Ryoncil (remestemcel-L) for the treatment of pediatric steroid-refractory acute graft-vs.-host disease (SR-aGVHD). Approval was highly anticipated since the FDA’s own Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) voted 9 to 1 that the mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) product showed evidence of efficacy as a treatment for SR-aGVHD in children. Ryoncil would be the first FDA-approved GVHD treatment for children younger than 12 and the first MSC product approved in the U.S. In its complete response letter, the FDA is recommending that Mesoblast conduct at least one additional randomized, controlled study in adults and/or children to provide further evidence of the effectiveness of Ryoncil for SR-aGVHD.

Pharmacyte’s IND in pancreatic cancer put on hold

Pharmacyte Biotech Inc. is now in a series of 30-day cycles with the FDA. On Sept. 2, Pharmacyte submitted its IND for a phase IIb trial in locally advanced, inoperable pancreatic cancer and on Oct. 2, the company said the FDA has placed the application on hold. Pharmacyte said the FDA offered no details on its reasoning. Within the next 30 days, the agency will send out an official hold letter containing the FDA examiners thinking. Pharmacyte then has 30 days after that to file its response letter, after which the FDA then has 30 days to review the response and decide if the hold should be lifted. The Laguna Hills, Calif.-based company’s stock (OTCQB:PMCB) had dwindled at midday to 0.0103 cents per share, down 43%.

European biotech raises $4.8B in record-breaking quarter

DUBLIN – In what continues to be a year like no other, European biotechnology firms engaged in drug development raised $4.783 billion in equity financing during the third quarter. It is an unprecedented level of funding for the sector. If it failed to raise a penny more in the fourth quarter, it would still post a new annual record – European biotechs have already raised $9.977 billion this year. Last year’s total of $7.739 billion, then a new high for the sector, is already in the rearview mirror.

Biopharma financings in 2020 are 48% above the second highest year

Not only are biopharma financings hitting records in 2020, but they are crushing the former top years significantly. IPOs are up 37%, private placements and other private funding of public companies are up 143%, and all financings combined are up 48%, when comparing them this year to the next highest year in BioWorld’s database. Even private venture capital rounds are now at their highest levels, reaching $18.5 billion by the end of September.

Investment opportunities being created as longevity research ramps up

The American Federation for Aging Research is involved in supporting research designed to unravel the biology of aging and expanding the field, and this week it held a webinar on the “Business of Longevity: Moving Biomedical Advances into Biotech Opportunities.” The panelists reviewed the latest research and looked at what it will take to attract more investment and biotech companies into what remains a nascent area but one that offers tremendous commercial opportunities.

Midstage test of Synthetic Biologics' IBS candidate stopped for futility

Synthetic Biologics Inc. said a phase IIb trial of one of its two lead candidates, SYN-010, in people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) will be discontinued after an interim futility analysis suggested it was unlikely to meet the study's primary endpoint. The modified-release formulation of lovastatin lactone is licensed from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, which ran the test. Company shares (NYSE:SYN) fell 16 cents, or about 34% by midday.

Humanigen, Gilead offer upbeat updates on COVID-19 treatments

Two players in the race for better COVID-19 therapies chalked up encouraging news. Humanigen Inc. reported on an acute respiratory distress syndrome patient successfully treated with lenzilumab, an anti-human granulocyte macrophage-colony stimulating factor drug. Despite multiple co-morbidities, the patient, a 77-year-old Caucasian male, did well enough on lenzilumab to be discharged from the hospital. Gilead Sciences Inc. provided word on scale-up with its investigational antiviral, Veklury (remdesivir). The company said real-time demand for Veklury in the U.S. is being met, and Gilead expects to fulfill global need for the drug this month, even if the virus surges.

Parry and riposte the main theme at House pandemic hearing

The COVID-19 pandemic has done little to encourage bipartisan comity in Washington, and the Oct. 2 hearing of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis reflected that partisan tension. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar noted, however, that the department is doing its best to cooperate with oversight of the vaccine program by the Government Accountability Office, but that the 32 GAO requests for oversight have come at a difficult time.

Also in the news

