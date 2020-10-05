Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMS) is forking over $13.1 billion for Myokardia Inc. to bring aboard mavacamten, an allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin, for obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. The compound is due for an NDA submission in the first quarter of next year. BMS has agreed to pay $225 per share for Myokardia, which was trading midday (NASDAQ:MYOK) at $220.56, up $80.96, or 58%.

Three win Nobel Prize for hepatitis C discoveries

Monday, Oct. 5, was probably the first day of 2020 that SARS-CoV-2 had serious competition for science media attention – by another virus: the Nobel Assembly awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine to Harvey Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles Rice “for the discovery of hepatitis C virus.” Of course, 2020 did imprint the 2020 prize. The press conference Rockefeller University put on for its freshly minted Nobelist Rice, for example, included a dropped zoom connection, while the one for fellow winner Houghton included the phrase “Can you hear me now?” In other ways, the day appeared to proceed much as it does in a more typical year.

Biopharma industry smashes financings record with $100B raised

It has been a year like no other we have experienced, and it still has another quarter to run. Despite the serious disruptions to normal business operations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, biopharmaceutical companies have found a way to conduct transactions efficiently. We are in a time of “Zoom-onomics,” where virtual meetings have taken the place of traditional face-to-face interactions. Most executives say they like the new normal and that has translated into a record amounts of financing generated. According to BioWorld, almost $85 billion was raised by public and private biopharma companies globally in the second and third quarters alone, bringing the dollars generated to date to over $100 billion – a total that smashes the existing record of about $69 billion that was raised in 2015. It is not inconceivable that by the time the curtain closes on 2020, the industry will have raised more money than it did in 2018 and 2019 combined.

Corvus anticipates pivotal trial for COVID-19 immunotherapy, expands to China

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) climbed 28% by midday after the company said data from an ongoing phase I study of its COVID-19 immunotherapy, CPI-006, continue to support its development. If further data are positive, it could start a pivotal, randomized, double-blind study in hospitalized COVID-19 patients before year-end. To advance the asset in China, plus two other candidates, it launched Angel Pharmaceuticals with $41 million in initial financing from Chinese investors.

Yufan inks deal with Abound to develop antibodies directing CAR T cells against cancer targets

HONG KONG – Xi’an, China-based Yufan Biotechnologies Co. Ltd. has partnered with Pittsburgh-based Abound Bio Inc. to discover and develop antibodies directing CAR T cells against cancer targets. The three-year partnership will see the two companies incorporate antibodies for novel cancer targets into the enhanced, HPK1 (hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1)-inhibited CAR T-cell platform, the companies said. The agreement covers 10 cancer targets, “including difficult to treat solid tumors such as liver cancer,” John Mellors, CEO at Abound, told BioWorld.

