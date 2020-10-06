Scribe Therapeutics Inc., another CRISPR-based genome editing firm out of the Jennifer Doudna stable, launched with $20 million in series A funding and a deal with Biogen Inc. in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which brings in another $15 million up front and up to $400 million in development and commercial milestones. The Alameda, Calif.-based company aims both to overcome the current limitations of the CRISPR/Cas9 technology, which fueled the first wave of startups, and to bypass the uncertain IP terrain those companies have to navigate.

Kiniksa shares rise on phase II GCA readout

New data from a global phase II trial of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.'s monoclonal antibody, mavrilimumab, in the rare chronic inflammatory disease giant cell arteritis (GCA) found a 62% lower risk of flare in patients receiving the candidate vs. those given a placebo, sending company shares (NASDAQ:KNSA) 16.7% higher by midday. The company is also evaluating mavrilimumab in severe COVID-19 pneumonia and hyperinflammation and is enrolling the phase II portion of a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled adaptive design phase II/III trial.

Q3 sets stage for record-hitting deals; M&As to pick up in fourth quarter

Just as financings are hitting record levels, biopharma deals should finish out 2020 on top, based on solid partnerships signed in the first three quarters of the year. While mergers and acquisitions have slowed this year, particularly in the third quarter, several big-money M&As slated to close in the fourth quarter could move the needle, putting this year within the top three highest values. So despite worldwide economic devastation caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the biopharma industry appears to not only be rebounding, but it is doing extremely well by historical standards.

Iovance BLA delayed for TIL therapy; FDA, company differ on assays

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) were trading midday at $27.84, down $4.23 or 13%, having traded as low as $24.79 on an update regarding the firm’s tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy, lifileucel, in metastatic melanoma. In a type B meeting, the San Carlos, Calif.-based company and the FDA agreed on duration of follow-up for cohort four of the C-144-01 phase II study: six months from the onset of a partial response. But the parties have not settled on the required potency assays to fully define the TIL therapy, which is necessary for the BLA submission originally planned by the end of this year. The company said it’s working with current assays while developing new ones, and the regulatory hitch pushes the BLA into 2021.

Inventisbio reveals $147M series D funding round

HONG KONG – Shanghai-headquartered Inventisbio Inc. brought in $147 million from a series D funding round, with the funds planned to go toward moving the company’s main products into phase II trials in the U.S. and China. Inventisbio is developing D-0502, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that also acts as an estrogen receptor antagonist and is aimed at hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and D-0120, an oral selective uric acid transporter inhibitor for the treatment of hyperuricemia and gout.

Federation launches with a $50M series A

Federation Bio, of South San Francisco, closed a $50 million series A to drive its lead program into the clinic sometime in 2022 and to prepare for phase I/II manufacturing. The lead program, designed to find a curative role for the human microbiome, focuses on secondary hyperoxaluria, whose symptoms range from kidney stones and urinary tract infections to chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease. Therapies will be designed to leverage naturally occurring or engineered bacteria along with support bacteria for driving engraftment and durable responses. Horizons Ventures led the financing along with existing investors Venrock and Altitude plus new investors Seventure Partners/Health for Life Capital.

Astrazeneca resumes AZD-1222 trials in Japan

HONG KONG – Cambridge, U.K.-based Astrazeneca plc has resumed phase I/II trials in Japan for AZD-1222, the experimental, adenovirus vector-based candidate coronavirus vaccine that it is co-developing with Oxford University. Japan’s PMDA was the latest health authority to green-light the resumption of the trials, after an unexplained illness in one of the U.K. phase III trials participants triggered a halt for all global trials on Sept. 6.

Regulatory front: Study puts the numbers to U.S. insulin prices

The U.S.’ reputation for doing things large is holding true for its prescription drug pricing. A new study sponsored by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found that U.S. list prices for insulin are more than eight times higher than the prices offered in 32 high-income comparison nations combined. The study, conducted by the RAND Corp. using 2018 pricing data, noted that the final net prices paid for insulins in the U.S. are likely to be significantly lower due to rebates and other discounts. But even if the net prices were 50% lower, the U.S. still would be paying four times the average paid in the other nations.

