As with many conferences, the Cleveland Clinic’s 2020 Medical Innovation Summit went virtual this year. Still, the event featured the hotly anticipated top 10 list of innovations for 2021 that saw a range of therapies, including options for arrhythmias and gene therapy for hemoglobinopathies.

Ranked in order of expected importance, the list was led by gene therapy for hemoglobinopathies, which are genetic disorders affecting the structure or production of the hemoglobin molecule. The most common hemoglobinopathies include sickle cell disease and thalassemia. Now, there is an experimental gene therapy that could help patients make functional hemoglobin molecules.

That was followed by a medication for primary-progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), which affects about 15% of people with the disease. The U.S. FDA has approved a therapeutic monoclonal antibody with a novel target is the first and only MS treatment for the primary-progressive population.

Coming in third was smartphone-connected pacemaker devices, which are used to prevent or correct arrhythmias. These innovations aim to help in the disconnect between patients and their cardiac treatment. When paired with a mobile app, patients can gain greater insight into health data from the pacemakers. At the same time, the devices can transmit health information to physicians.

Following that innovation was a treatment for cystic fibrosis, which is caused by a defective cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein. A class of drugs called CFTR modulators correct the protein’s action, but medications developed before 2019 only were effective in a subset of people with certain mutations. However, last October, the FDA approved a new option that provides relief for patients with the most common CF gene mutation (F508 del), which is estimated to represent 90% of individuals living with the disease.

Holding the number five spot was a universal hepatitis C treatment. While this disease has dire consequences, there is no vaccine, and patients must take medication. Many treatments led to adverse side effects or only were effective for certain genotypes of the disease. However, a fixed-dose combination medication holds hope for these patients. More than 90% effective for hepatitis C genotypes one through six, the therapy represents an effective option for a wider scope of patients.

Coming in next is bubble CPAP (b-CPAP) for increased lung function in premature babies. Premature babies with infant respiratory distress syndrome (IRDS) often require ventilation. Those with IRDS commonly are administered a surfactant during mechanical ventilation, a practice that can cause lasting lung injury. B-CPAP is a noninvasive ventilation strategy, delivering continuous positive airway pressure to newborns to maintain lung volumes during exhalation.

Unsurprisingly, telemedicine, which played a significant role during the ongoing pandemic, made the list. Specifically, the clinic highlighted state and national regulators’ actions in reducing telehealth adoption barriers. Their actions allowed more widespread telehealth adoption.

The number eight spot was held by vacuum-induced uterine tamponade device for postpartum hemorrhage, which affects about 1% to 5% of women who give birth. Those who experience this condition face possible blood transfusions and emergency hysterectomy. Nonsurgical interventions have involved balloon devices that expand the uterus while compressing the site of bleeding. However, a vacuum-induced uterine tamponade has caught the attention of the medical community. It is a low-tech solution that is potentially translatable to developing countries with low resource availability.

Holding down the ninth spot was PARP inhibitors for prostate cancer, a condition one in nine men will be diagnosed with in their lifetime. PARP inhibitors – pharmacological inhibitors for cancer treatment – block proteins called PARP that help repair damaged tumor DNA in individuals with BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations. Two PARP inhibitors, approved in May, have been shown to delay the progression of prostate cancer in men with refractory cancer and DNA repair pathway mutations.

Finally, coming in at number 10 was immunologics for migraine prophylaxis. While a host of products have tried to help this condition, nothing was directed solely for migraines. In 2018, new medications were developed for migraine sufferers that blocked the activity of a molecule called calcitonin gene-related peptide. This medication is the first to be specifically designed for the preventive treatment of migraine.