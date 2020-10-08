Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. could bring in as much as $1.04 billion in its collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to co-develop and co-commercialize an investigational RNAi-based liver disease treatment. Arrowhead’s candidate, ARO-AAT, is designed to reduce mutant alpha-1 antitrypsin protein production, which causes the disease to progress. Arrowhead will receive a $300 million up-front payment in addition to development, regulatory and commercial milestones that could total $740 million. The companies plan to co-develop and co-commercialize the therapy in the U.S. If ARO-AAT is approved, the two companies agreed to split the profits equally. Takeda is to receive an exclusive license to commercialize ARO-AAT outside the U.S., with Arrowhead eligible to receive tiered royalties of 20% to 25% on net sales. Arrowhead stock (NASDAQ:ARWR) received a modest bump at midday as shares were 3.5% upward.

Cytokinetics stock drops as omecamtiv mecarbil gives mixed signals in heart failure trial

Shares in Cytokinetics Inc. were off 44% during trading Thursday on news that omecamtiv mecarbil, a heart failure drug it is developing with Amgen Inc. (with funding and strategic support from Les Laboratoires Servier SAS) failed to demonstrate a survival benefit in a large-scale cardiovascular outcomes trial. The study, called Galactic-HF, did detect an efficacy signal, but more data are required before the drug’s potential clinical significance can be established. According to the top-line data the partners have disclosed, the drug actually attained the primary endpoint of the study, exhibiting a statistically significant “effect to reduce cardiovascular death or heart failure events,” as compared with placebo.

Biopharma IPOs on a roll, with more to come before year-end

The appetite for biopharma IPOs this year has been voracious with no signs of a slowdown anytime soon. Year-to-date, a total of $14.63 billion was raised from 66 new global issues, a total that is already well ahead of the $10.7 billion in 2018, from 80 transactions, that represented the previous record for IPOs. Thirty companies graduated to the public ranks in the third quarter compared to 24 in the second quarter, and given those companies waiting in the wings to conduct their IPOs, the fourth quarter should see many more transactions.

Phase III top-line data in hypersomnia strong for Jazz with Xywav

Dublin-based Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc scored positive top-line results with its phase III study testing Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium and sodium oxybate) oral solution in adults with idiopathic hypersomnia. Cleared this summer for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in patients 7 and older with narcolepsy, the drug chalked up clinically meaningful and highly statistically significant results for the primary endpoint and both key secondary endpoints for hypersomnia. The disorder, with no approved treatment, is characterized by chronic and disabling excessive daytime sleepiness.

2020 Medical Innovation Summit: Panelists address challenges related to health care investment in the wake of COVID

The ongoing pandemic brought about several challenges for investors looking for the next big thing, but some areas still have experienced growth. Experts addressed this topic and other issues during a panel discussion this week at the Cleveland Clinic’s 2020 Medical Innovation Summit.

Also in the news

Abveris, Aegle, Almirall, Amgen, Ampio, Astrazeneca, Aziyo, Betterlife, Caladrius, Cassiopea, Cellgenix, Cerecin, Chromadex, Cytokinetics, Cytovia, Daiichi, Eton, Evotec, Galecto, Gilead, Goldfinch, Idorsia, ILC, Impel, IMV, Intec, Jazz, Johnson & Johnson, Junshi, Kineta, Knopp, Kronos, Lilly, Makana, Marinomed, Merck, Moderna, Napajen, Neurocrine, Nordic Nanovector, Noxopharm, Oblique, Ocular, Oligomerix, Pfizer, Philogen, Recombinetics, Redhill, Regeneron, Rentschler, Revelation, Rhythm AI, Santen, Seattle Genetics, Sensei, Servier, Sorrento, Springworks, Sumitomo Dainippon, Tcryption, Translate, Treefrog, Urovant, Vincera, Willow, X4, Xenon, Xortx