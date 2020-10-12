Astrazeneca plc said it has received about $486 million from the U.S. government to support the development and supply of a long-acting antibody combination under evaluation for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Two phase III trials of the candidate, AZD-7442, will enroll more than 6,000 adults for the prevention of COVID-19 with additional trials enrolling about 4,000 adults for the treatment of the infection. Support for the candidate adds to an earlier commitment of up to $1.2 billion federal officials made to accelerate the company’s COVID-19 vaccine program, AZD-1222.

Record summer for U.K. biopharma financing

LONDON – Facing down the pandemic, U.K. biopharma had a record summer, raising just over £1 billion (US$1.3 billion) from June to August. That was up from £585 million in the second quarter of 2020, and brings the amount raised in the first nine months to £1.9 billion, putting 2020 on target to beat the 2018 record, when the annual total was £2.2 billion. The investment picture is matched by rising share prices, according to the latest analysis by the U.K. Bioindustry Association (BIA). U.K. biotech was outperforming the broader market before COVID-19 hit and since then its relative performance has been stronger still, BIA said.

Priothera closes $35M series A round for pivotal trial to boost HSTC outcomes in AML

DUBLIN – Priothera Ltd. closed a €30 million (US$35.4 million) series A round to shepherd an oral sphingosine 1 phosphate (S1P) receptor agonist through clinical development in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). The company may be new, but its lead asset, mocravimod, already has a lengthy clinical history. Previously known as KRP-203, it was the subject of a licensing deal back in 2006 between Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland, and Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo. It has been tested in several indications, including ulcerative colitis and cutaneous lupus erythematosus but has shown most promise in improving outcomes in AML patients undergoing HSCT. Dublin-based Priothera is gearing up for a pivotal phase IIb/III trial, which, it hopes, will yield positive data by 2023 and a potential conditional approval by 2024.

Avenue tanks on CRL for I.V. tramadol in pain; not safe, FDA says

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) were trading $4.83, down $6.21 or 56%, on word of a complete response letter (CRL) from the FDA regarding the NDA for intravenous (I.V.) tramadol, intended to treat acute pain in patients who require an opioid. The agency said the compound is not safe for the intended population. If the patient needs an analgesic between the first dose of I.V. tramadol and the onset of relief, that rescue drug would likely be another opioid, leading to stacking. The CRL also said New York-based Avenue, which plans to meet with the agency as soon as possible, needs to do another terminal sterilization validation before approval, targeted for later this quarter.

The new dealmaking normal, will it continue post-pandemic?

In a world where the traditional way of conducting business has been disrupted for about eight months and counting, no one would have faulted the biopharmaceutical sector if its operations had been placed in a slow-down mode until the COVID-19 pandemic “all clear” had been sounded. Yet, despite the restrictions faced, companies have adapted quickly to the prevailing environment. In terms of the volume and value of financing transactions and partnership deals records have been set, far outpacing what had been previously established during a normal 12 months period. Given how efficient virtual dealmaking has become, is it possible that it will continue post-pandemic?

Celltrion gets nod for addition CT-P59 indication

HONG KONG – South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) gave the green light on Oct. 8 to Celltrion Inc.’s investigative new drug application for phase III trials to test anti-COVID-19 monoclonal antibody CT-P59 on asymptomatic COVID-19 patients and close contacts of COVID-19 patients. The South Korean company is “currently in the process of recruiting up to 1,000 patients for the trial,” a company spokesperson told BioWorld, with “the trials start time dependent on the recruitment process.”

