Johnson & Johnson said it has temporarily paused further dosing of its adenoviral vector-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, JNJ-78436735, due to an unexplained illness in a study participant. Trial enrollment is also on hold while the company awaits additional information on the incident from the study's data safety monitoring board. “It will be a few days at minimum for the right set of information to be gathered and evaluated,” said Mathai Mammen, global head of R&D for the company’s Janssen unit.

Gossamer phase II DP2 antagonist misses primary endpoints in asthma, CRS

Shares of San Diego-based Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) took a hit, trading midday at $8.85, down $4.74, or 34%, after reporting data from two studies with GB-001. The oral antagonist of the DP2 pathway missed its primary endpoint of asthma worsening in the phase IIb experiment called Leda, though consistent numeric reductions ranging from 32% to 35% turned up across all three treatment groups, Gossamer said. In the phase II trial known as Titan, the drug missed primary as well as secondary endpoints in chronic rhinosinusitis.

Genome editing startup Edigene closes $67M series B to push pipeline to clinic

Genome editing startup Edigene Inc., of Beijing, raised ¥450 million (US$67 million) in a series B financing round to move two of its programs for blood diseases into clinical trials. The financing round was led by 3H Health Investment, and supported by Sequoia Capital China, Alwin Capital and Kunlun Capital. Previous investors such as IDG Capital, Lilly Asia Venture, Huagai Capital and Green Pine Capital Partners also joined the round. Edigene CEO Dong Wei said the startup has raised around $100 million in the past two years, and that adding the proceeds from this round “enables us to further scale up and transform our pipeline into the clinical stage.”

Supreme Court grants cert to three iterations of Arthrex appointments question

The case of Arthrex v. Smith & Nephew at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit was something of a nuclear option for the patent dispute at hand, as it raised a constitutional question regarding the appointment of administrative patent judges at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a consolidation of three petitions for cert arising from the Arthrex case, the outcome of which could force the reopening of a number of cases already decided by the PTAB.

BIO Investor Forum Digital: BIO leaders call for renewed investment in science

Voicing the frustrations of an industry alternately battered and lauded amid a politicized pandemic, leaders of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization on Tuesday called for substantive changes they said are necessary to maintaining America's biomedical leadership. During the opening session of the BIO Investor Forum Digital, they said renewed respect for science, investment in STEM education and an ongoing commitment to pandemic preparedness are all needed now.

More cashflow: Rappta Therapeutics, Chord Therapeutics close series A rounds

DUBLIN – The cash spigot is still turned on, as two more European firms disclosed series A rounds on Oct. 13. Chord Therapeutics SA took in €16 million (US$18.8 million) to repurpose cladribine for rare autoimmune disorders. Rappta Therapeutics Oy raised €9 million to take forward a novel concept in cancer, focused on developing small-molecule activators of protein phosphatase 2A.

Intervenn Biosciences IDs COVID-19 risk biomarkers using glycoproteomics

Intervenn Biosciences said today it has identified stark differences in the glycoproteomic profile of COVID-19 patients who became very sick and people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus who were either asymptomatic or experienced only minimal effects. The contrast could help clinicians better understand the biological mechanisms of the disease and triage patients at risk of responding detrimentally to early treatments and more intensive care.

Human heart organoids provide unmatched insight into cardiac disease and dysfunction

Two teams of researchers have developed miniature models of the human heart that beat and function like the full-size organ. The team from Michigan State University (MSU) and Washington University in St. Louis developed a human heart organoid (hHO) that recapitulates embryonic heart development, providing an unmatched view into congenital heart defects. The organoid created by the researchers at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and Clemson University mimics the tissue dysfunction that occurs following a heart attack.

Also in the news

