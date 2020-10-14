Privately held Dyno Therapeutics Inc., an early stage biotech company applying artificial intelligence to gene therapy, entered a collaboration and license agreement with Spark Therapeutics Inc. that could bring Dyno milestone payments upward of $1.8 billion. Dyno will design adeno-associated virus vectors for developing therapies to treat CNS diseases and liver-directed therapies for Spark and Roche Holding AG. Spark is a member of the Roche Group. Roche and Spark Therapeutics will conduct the preclinical, clinical and commercialization activities using capsids created by Dyno. Dyno will receive an undisclosed up-front payment and could receive additional payments during the research phase plus clinical and sales milestone payments and royalties.

Top-line phase II data lead Cyclerion to quit olinciguat in SCD

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares (NASDAQ:CYCN) plummeted 47%, or $3.35, to trade midday at $3.37 as the firm disclosed top-line results in sickle cell disease (SCD) from the Strong-SCD phase II study with olinciguat. An oral, once-daily, vascular guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, olinciguat didn’t show enough activity to merit continued development, Cyclerion said. Separately, the firm made public results from a phase I translational pharmacology study of IW-6463, the first sGC stimulator in clinical development for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Treatment in the 15-day, 24-subject crossover study confirmed and extended results seen in earlier phase I studies that found once-daily oral treatment demonstrated blood-brain barrier penetration, desired CNS exposure levels and target engagement.

Cell and gene therapies tackle chronic conditions

At the virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, representatives from companies, including Bluerock Therapeutics Inc., Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., Regenerative Patch Technologies and Sernova Corp., talked about the challenges of developing cell and gene therapies to treat chronic conditions.

Radioheads: Rayzebio closes $45M for targeted radiopharmaceuticals

Rayzebio Inc. raised $45 million in a series A round to build a platform company focused on developing targeted radiopharmaceuticals for solid tumor indications. The San Diego-based firm has assembled a set of partnerships that will enable it to knit together the different pieces required to arm tumor-targeted molecules with potent alpha-emitting radioisotopes. It is already building an extensive early stage pipeline. “We currently have seven ongoing programs that are in preclinical development,” CEO and President Ken Song told BioWorld. “Our goal would be to have at least one development candidate declared next year.” A first clinical trial could follow in 2022.

CBC-funded Affamed merges with Everinsight, licenses Parkinson's candidate from Japan’s Kissei

Chinese biotech startup Affamed Therapeutics Ltd., funded by CBC Group, has merged with biopharmaceutical company Everinsight Therapeutics Inc., five days after it in-licensed a dopamine agonist, KDT-3594, for Parkinson's disease from Japan’s Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Established in February 2019, Affamed aims to bring in late-stage assets for China and other Asian markets focused on central nervous system and ophthalmology. Its business model is similar to that of Everest Medicines Ltd., which was also incubated by CBC Group and launched a successful $451 million IPO in Hong Kong Oct. 9.

Testing of Lilly's COVID-19 antibody continues despite paused trial

Despite an NIH move to pause enrollment in a trial testing Eli Lilly and Co.'s COVID-19 antibody candidate, LY-CoV555, after a participant's unexplained illness, at least three other studies of the candidate remain underway, the company said Oct. 14. The paused trial, testing the antibody in hospitalized patients alongside the antiviral remdesivir, won't resume until Oct. 26, at the earliest. Lilly said the ongoing studies include the phase II BLAZE-1 trial, testing LY-CoV555 as a monotherapy and in combination with LY-CoV016 in ambulatory care settings; the phase III BLAZE-2 trial, evaluating the potential of LY-CoV555 to prevent COVID-19 in residents and staff at long-term care facilities; and the NIH-sponsored trial ACTIV-2, testing LY-CoV555 in recently diagnosed COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate cases of the disease.

