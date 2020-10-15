Eli Lilly and Co. is set to acquire privately held Disarm Therapeutics Inc. for $135 million up front. Disarm could also earn as much as $1.225 billion in additional future payments for potential development, regulatory and commercial milestones if Lilly successfully develops and commercializes therapies tied to the agreement. With the purchase, Lilly gets SARM1 inhibitors designed to treat peripheral neuropathy and other neurological diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and multiple sclerosis. SARM1 is part of a fundamental pathway driving axonal degeneration. The inhibitors are in preclinical development.

Lysogene reveals patient death in phase III Sanfilippo syndrome study

One of nearly 20 children dosed with an experimental gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome has died following the treatment, given as part of a phase II/III trial of the medicine run by its developer, Paris-based Lysogene SA. The trial has been on clinical hold since June. The immediate cause of the death is unknown, the company said. Lysogene's shares (Paris:LYS) fell 16.2% following the announcement. Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), which holds right to the AAV-based candidate outside European markets, fell about 1.8% by midday.

Anavex phase II proves Parkinson’s dementia sigma-1 thesis

Shares of New York-based Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) rose 15%, or 68 cents, to $5.02 in midday trading on positive results from the phase II trial evaluating the safety, tolerability and efficacy of ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) in patients with Parkinson’s disease dementia. The compound was safe and well-tolerated in oral doses up to 50 mg once daily. Clinically meaningful, dose-dependent and statistically significant improvements turned up in the Cognitive Drug Research computerized assessment system analysis, Anavex said, and the experiment confirmed the precision medicine approach of targeting the sigma-1 receptor as a genetic biomarker of response to the drug.

Regeneron’s triple-antibody cocktail receives the first FDA approval for treating Ebola

In Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Inmazeb (atoltivimab, maftivimab, and odesivimab-ebgn), the FDA has approved its first ever treatment for the Ebola virus in pediatric and adult patients. The approval comes more than a week before the triple antibody cocktail’s Oct. 25 PDUFA date. It follows the FDA approved of Merck & Co. Inc.’s Ervebo, the first vaccine for the prevention of Ebola virus disease in people 18 and older in December 2019.

Australia’s device and biotech companies hold the key for future pandemic preparedness: MTPConnect report

PERTH, Australia – During the COVID-19 pandemic, 90% of Australia’s clinical trials were put on hold, and the market cap of biotech and medical device companies on the Australian Securities Exchange dropped 5% to AU$11 billion (US$7.78 billion), according to a recent report by Australia’s Medical Technologies and Pharmaceuticals Industry Growth Centre. The closing of international borders also cost the country dearly, putting enormous pressure on universities, which lost roughly AU$2 billion in revenue from foreign students. This loss of revenue has resulted in sharp cuts to research funding.

Also in the news

