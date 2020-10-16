Anavex reaches pivot(al) point with sigma-1 program in PDD

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
CEO Christopher Missling said New York-based Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is still deciding on the dose for the pivotal study with Anavex2-73 (blarcamesine) in Parkinson’s disease dementia (PDD), and called the phase II findings “just the first data run,” about which the firm “wanted to immediately inform shareholders.”