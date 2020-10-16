Anavex reaches pivot(al) point with sigma-1 program in PDD

CEO Christopher Missling said New York-based Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is still deciding on the dose for the pivotal study with Anavex2-73 (blarcamesine) in Parkinson’s disease dementia (PDD), and called the phase II findings “just the first data run,” about which the firm “wanted to immediately inform shareholders.”