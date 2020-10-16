Lysogene reveals patient death in phase III Sanfilippo syndrome study

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
One of 19 children dosed with an experimental gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome has died following the treatment, given as part of a phase II/III trial of the medicine run by its developer, Paris-based Lysogene SA. The trial has been on clinical hold since June, but the immediate cause of the death is unknown, the company said.