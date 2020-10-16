TCT Connect 2020

Clinicians not ready to throw dirt on Acurate Neo2 despite clinical trial failure

The history of TAVR devices is evolutionary as much as it is revolutionary, or that is at least the take-away from an Oct. 15 virtual session comparing the Acurate Neo2 device by Boston Scientific Corp., of Marlborough, Mass., with the Corevalve Evolut R by Dublin-based Medtronic plc. The Neo2 failed to demonstrate non-inferiority to the Evolut R in the so-called SCOPE II study, but several leading cardiologists said it’s too soon to announce the demise of the Neo2, given that each generation of TAVR device has progressed in fits and starts.