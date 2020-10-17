Regulatory actions for Oct. 16, 2020

BioWorld - Saturday, October 17, 2020
October 16, 2020
Regulatory snapshots, including global drug submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations: Aimmune, Akero, Alnylam, BMS, Eisai, Kite, Gilead, Janssen, Medicenna, Nestle, Novartis, Oramed, Orchard, Recce, Regeneron, Sanofi, Valneva, Viiv, Zogenix.
