NCI-MATCH data give insights into late-stage tumors

Investigators from the Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group, the American College of Radiology Imaging Network and the National Cancer Institute reported a roughly 40% match rate of patients to molecularly targeted therapies in its NCI-Molecular Analysis for Therapy Choice (NCI-MATCH) trial, ultimately leading to molecularly targeted treatments for almost 20% of trial participants.