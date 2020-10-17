FFR processing fails to blunt costs in U.K. study of patients with stable angina

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Fractional flow reserve (FFR) processing of computed tomography (CT) images has gained a substantial body of momentum over the past few years, but a recent study posed the question of whether it can save health care systems from excess spending for stable angina. The numbers from this study are not supportive of the idea when applied to the U.K. National Health System (NHS), but might work in the U.S., where physicians image and treat more aggressively.