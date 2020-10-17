Endologix begins limited rollout of Alto abdominal stent graft system in Europe

BioWorld - Saturday, October 17, 2020
October 16, 2020
By Meg Bryant
Endologix LLC has begun a controlled launch of its Alto abdominal stent graft in Europe, following the receipt of CE mark approval in August. The next-generation Ovation system for polymer endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) is designed to provide the broadest indications in infrarenal EVAR grafts, including a 7 mm aortic neck length indication.
