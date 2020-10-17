Endologix begins limited rollout of Alto abdominal stent graft system in Europe

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Endologix LLC has begun a controlled launch of its Alto abdominal stent graft in Europe, following the receipt of CE mark approval in August. The next-generation Ovation system for polymer endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) is designed to provide the broadest indications in infrarenal EVAR grafts, including a 7 mm aortic neck length indication.