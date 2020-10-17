BioWorld MedTech’s Neurology Extra for Oct. 16, 2020

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Keeping you up to date on recent developments in neurology, including: Study highlights links between inflammation and Parkinson’s disease; Some sedentariness in older adults OK when it comes to brain, cognition; Microbiome metabolite affects neuropathic pain; Following neonatal lead enables spinal cord repair in mice.