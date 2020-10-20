Stakeholders keen on regulatory clarity with emergence of FDA digital center

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The news that the U.S. FDA has opened a new digital health office carries some significant expectations for stakeholders, expectations that may take time to meet. More than one participant in the Oct. 19 FDA listening session for the Digital Health Center of Excellence (DHCoE) called on the FDA to ensure that this new center provides more regulatory clarity regarding a number of products, a task that may be some time in coming, given the need to harmonize with other national and international regulatory entities.