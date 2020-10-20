Inari device blasts through pulmonary embolism study endpoints

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Inari Medical Inc.'s Flowtriever device appears to offer a safer and more effective option for pulmonary embolisms than current treatment with thrombolytics or open embolectomy. In a prospective study presented at the TCT Connect 2020 conference on Oct. 18, 2020, the Flowtriever immediately improved hemodynamics in 230 real world patients with pulmonary embolisms (PE).