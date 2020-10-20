BioWorld - Tuesday, October 20, 2020
TCT Connect 2020

Inari device blasts through pulmonary embolism study endpoints

October 19, 2020
By Annette Boyle
Inari Medical Inc.'s Flowtriever device appears to offer a safer and more effective option for pulmonary embolisms than current treatment with thrombolytics or open embolectomy. In a prospective study presented at the TCT Connect 2020 conference on Oct. 18, 2020, the Flowtriever immediately improved hemodynamics in 230 real world patients with pulmonary embolisms (PE).
