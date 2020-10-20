BioWorld - Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Philips launches new mechanical thrombectomy system for removing blood clots

October 19, 2020
By Bernard Banga
Royal Philips NV is launching its Quickclear mechanical thrombectomy system in the U.S. four months after obtaining FDA clearance. “Quickclear's intuitive design simplifies the entire thrombectomy procedure work flow. Our new medical device can help bring cost-effective solutions in both the hospital and outpatient care settings,” Chris Landon, senior vice president & business leader, image guided therapy devices at Philips, told BioWorld.
