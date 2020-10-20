BioWorld - Tuesday, October 20, 2020
See today's BioWorld MedTech

Hot and cold storage system possible answer to organ, vaccine transportation

October 19, 2020
By David Godkin
No Comments
TORONTO – What’s the difference between an organ transplant container tucked under a paramedic’s arm and an ordinary beer cooler packed with ice? Surprisingly, not much, according to researchers at London, Ontario’s Western University. They’ve come up with a portable, temperature-controlled container that prevents spoilage of donor organs during transport to the operating room – and of potential vaccines.
BioWorld MedTech Science Newco news Canada

Already a subscriber? Sign in 