Hot and cold storage system possible answer to organ, vaccine transportation

TORONTO – What’s the difference between an organ transplant container tucked under a paramedic’s arm and an ordinary beer cooler packed with ice? Surprisingly, not much, according to researchers at London, Ontario’s Western University. They’ve come up with a portable, temperature-controlled container that prevents spoilage of donor organs during transport to the operating room – and of potential vaccines.