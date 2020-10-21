BioWorld - Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Cellular 'pantry' of sorts, lipid droplets double as home security system

October 21, 2020
By Anette Breindl
A multi-institutional team of researchers has implicated lipid droplets, which are key energy storage units of individual cells, in innate immune defense.
