Abbott Laboratories saw improvement with its medical devices and diagnostics in the third quarter, which featured wins in the areas of COVID-19, diabetes and structural heart. The company revealed its quarterly results on a Oct. 21 call, during which management said it was increasing its guidance for full-year adjusted earnings per share to at least $3.55.

Bluestar Genomics' platform detects early pancreatic cancer

Bluestar Genomics' epigenomic technology can detect early pancreatic cancer from a standard blood draw. In a study published in Nature Communications, researchers identified DNA-based changes to genes and gene regulatory regions that could be used as new biomarkers before the malignancy, one of the deadliest of all cancers, becomes untreatable.

Appliedvr scores breakthrough status for VR pain therapy

Digital medicine startup Appliedvr Inc. has gained breakthrough device designation status from the U.S. FDA for its virtual reality (VR) platform for treating treatment-resistant fibromyalgia and chronic intractable lower back pain. The designation follows the completion of a randomized controlled trial assessing VR-based therapy for self-management of chronic pain at home.

FDA town hall provides no additional clarity on non-review of LDTs for pandemic

The U.S. FDA’s recent decision to pass on any emergency use authorization (EUA) filings for tests for the COVID-19 pandemic is well known, but the agency had a chance to lend some additional information on that question in the Oct. 21 town hall. Despite the chance to clarify some of the underlying questions, Tim Stenzel, director of the Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health (OIR), said little more than that the change was made “largely because the FDA cannot require an EUA according to the HHS statement.”

FDA staging vaccine adcom as PR event

While the FDA’s approach to evaluating safety and efficacy in the development and review of COVID-19 vaccines will be at the center of tomorrow’s advisory committee (adcom) meeting on the vaccines in general, committee members also will be asked to discuss the practicalities of continuing to conduct trials once a candidate has been granted an emergency use authorization (EUA). The meeting will provide a foundation for when the FDA convenes the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee in the future to evaluate individual vaccine candidates for which an EUA has been requested. But, perhaps more importantly, the FDA appears to be counting on the adcom as a public relations effort to rein in fears that the agency will bow to political pressure to open the gates to vaccines before they’re fully proven.

Cellular 'pantry' of sorts, lipid droplets double as home security system

A multi-institutional team of researchers has implicated lipid droplets, which are key energy storage units of individual cells, in innate immune defense. "Until now it was thought that [lipid droplets] were at the service of viruses or bacteria during infection," Albert Pol told BioWorld. The new study, which was published in the Oct. 16, 2020, issue of Science, demonstrated that cells also use the droplets to coordinate their defense.

