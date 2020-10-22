BioWorld - Thursday, October 22, 2020
Purdue to pay $8B, transform into ‘public benefit company’

October 21, 2020
By Mari Serebrov
To end criminal and civil claims stemming from its marketing of Oxycontin (oxycodone hydrochloride) and other opioid products, Purdue Pharma LP agreed Oct. 21 to pay more than $8 billion and to cease operating as a for-profit private company – provided the court presiding over its bankruptcy agrees.
