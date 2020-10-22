Purdue to pay $8B, transform into ‘public benefit company’

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
To end criminal and civil claims stemming from its marketing of Oxycontin (oxycodone hydrochloride) and other opioid products, Purdue Pharma LP agreed Oct. 21 to pay more than $8 billion and to cease operating as a for-profit private company – provided the court presiding over its bankruptcy agrees.