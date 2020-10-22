While the FDA guidance on what it will take for a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine to get an emergency use authorization sets the efficacy rate at 50%, the six candidates being developed through the U.S.’ Operation Warp Speed (OWS) initiative will have to demonstrate at least 60% efficacy, Hilary Marston, medical officer and policy adviser for pandemic preparedness at the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, told the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee today. When asked about the difference, she said OWS set the bar higher due to the urgency of the pandemic and to ensure the greatest impact possible against COVID-19.

Aavantibio comes on with a $105M series A

Aavantibio Inc. has launched with a $107 million series A to pursue gene therapies for treating rare genetic diseases. The lead program is in Friedreich’s ataxia. The company said it plans to partner with the University of Florida, where company co-founders Barry Byrne and Manuela Cori have their research and clinical practices. Investors of the new Cambridge, Mass.-based company include Perceptive Advisors, Bain Capital Life Sciences, RA Capital Management and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., which brought $15 million to the table as an equity investment. Initial funding came from the Italian patient advocacy group Gofar and the Muscular Dystrophy Association Venture Philanthropy Fund.

Be Biopharma launches with a $52M series A to develop engineered B-cell medicines

Be Biopharma launched with a $52 million series A financing led by Atlas Venture and RA Capital Management with participation from Alta Partners, Longwood Fund and Takeda Ventures Inc. The company is working to develop engineered B-cell medicines based on the work of David Rawlings and Richard James, researchers at Seattle Children’s Research Institute. The company believes the B cells could be designed to treat a wide range of conditions, including autoimmune diseases, cancer and monogenic disorders.

Roche partners with Atea in new $350M COVID-19 deal

Roche Holding AG, already advancing multiple therapies and diagnostics for COVID-19, is adding its support for Boston-based Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s AT-527 to the lineup. For $350 million in cash up front, plus potential milestone and royalties to Atea, the Swiss firm has secured exclusive rights to research, develop and distribute the oral antiviral candidate for the treatment of COVID-19 outside the U.S. Atea retained U.S. rights, but has an option to tap Genentech to support domestic distribution.

BGU researchers launch machine learning platform to aid clinical trials

Researchers at Israel’s Ben-Gurion University have launched a machine learning platform that aims to streamline the clinical trial process. The technology has been licensed to Panacea, a startup company formed by BGN Technology, the technology transfer company of Ben-Gurion University. Panacea will further develop and commercialize the technology. “Predictive analytics are the future of clinical trials,” Panacea CEO Offer Fabian told BioWorld.

Chinatrials highlights the trials and tribulations of running studies now

The Chinatrials roundtable went virtual this year and drew clinical trial experts to discuss state-of-the-art clinical trial design strategies, which are increasingly important in a more competitive clinical landscape. “It is important that we are not only mindful about the clinical development that we're doing, but how we actually do clinical development in this environment which is getting increasingly competitive but also quite complex in terms of modalities and many other factors that are playing in,” Gaurav Agrawal, partner of Mckinsey & Co., told attendees.

