Neuromod Devices Ltd., which is developing an at-home, self-managed treatment for tinnitus, closed a €10.5 million (US$12.4 million) series B financing led by majority investor Foundation Healthcare Partners. The funds are earmarked for expanding European commercialization of the Lenire tinnitus treatment device, to scale up manufacturing, progress U.S. FDA regulatory approval and pursue opportunities with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Edwards sees TAVR sales jump 6% as Q3 beats expectations

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. reported good news this week, with its third-quarter results exceeding what analysts had anticipated. Sales came in at $1.1 billion, an increase of 4%, and CEO Mike Mussallem highlighted the success of transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), with the Sapien valve platform performing well. Mussallem noted that TAVR sales were $745 million, up 6%, with Europe showing strength. “Although third quarter treatment rates were lifted somewhat by the postponement of treatment in the second quarter, particularly in Europe, we believe that going forward, there is no significant backlog of patients in the system," he added.

BGU researchers launch machine learning platform to aid clinical trials

Researchers at Israel’s Ben-Gurion University have launched a machine learning platform that aims to streamline the clinical trial process. The technology has been licensed to Panacea, a startup company formed by BGN Technology, the technology transfer company of Ben-Gurion University. Panacea will further develop and commercialize the technology. “Predictive analytics are the future of clinical trials,” Panacea CEO Offer Fabian told BioWorld.

OWS sets higher efficacy bar for COVID-19 vaccines

While the FDA guidance on what it will take for a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine to get an emergency use authorization sets the efficacy rate at 50%, the six candidates being developed through the U.S.’ Operation Warp Speed (OWS) initiative will have to demonstrate at least 60% efficacy, Hilary Marston, medical officer and policy adviser for pandemic preparedness at the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, told the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee today. When asked about the difference, she said OWS set the bar higher due to the urgency of the pandemic and to ensure the greatest impact possible against COVID-19.

Patients keen on taking part earlier in SaMD development process

Patient engagement is increasingly the order of the day in the device development process as the U.S. FDA has made clear, a consideration that drove the Oct. 22 FDA advisory hearing. A patient representative said patients want to take part as early as possible in the development process for software as a medical device (SaMD), and Pat Baird, director of global software standards for Koninklijke Philips N.V., said industry is very much open to ideas about bringing the patient perspective on board earlier in that process.

Also in the news

