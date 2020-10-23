‘Magic ingredient’

Startup Araris building a better ADC linker with $16.8M seed round

LONDON – Araris Biotech AG has raised CHF12.7 million (US$16.8 million) in a seed funding round to take forward what it claims is the holy grail for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), a linker technology that allows for the attachment of any payload to any antibody, without the need for engineering.