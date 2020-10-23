BGU researchers launch machine learning platform to aid clinical trials

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Researchers at Israel’s Ben-Gurion University have launched a machine learning platform that aims to streamline the clinical trial process using predictive analytics. The technology has been licensed to Panacea, a startup company formed by BGN Technology, the technology transfer company of Ben-Gurion University. Panacea – also the name of the machine learning platform – will further develop and commercialize the technology.