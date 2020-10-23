BioWorld - Friday, October 23, 2020
BGU researchers launch machine learning platform to aid clinical trials

October 22, 2020
By Mary Ellen Schneider
Researchers at Israel’s Ben-Gurion University have launched a machine learning platform that aims to streamline the clinical trial process using predictive analytics. The technology has been licensed to Panacea, a startup company formed by BGN Technology, the technology transfer company of Ben-Gurion University. Panacea – also the name of the machine learning platform – will further develop and commercialize the technology.
