Neuromod scoops up €10.5M in series B funding

Neuromod Devices Ltd., which is developing an at-home, self-managed treatment for tinnitus, closed a €10.5 million (US$12.4 million) series B financing led by majority investor Foundation Healthcare Partners. The funds are earmarked for expanding European commercialization of the Lenire tinnitus treatment device, to scale up manufacturing, progress U.S. FDA regulatory approval and pursue opportunities with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).