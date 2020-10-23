Aavantibio, with help from Sarepta, comes on with a $105M series A

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Aavantibio Inc., with the help of a large check from Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., has launched with a $107 million series A to pursue gene therapies for treating rare genetic diseases. The lead program is in Friedreich’s ataxia (FA), a rare genetic disease that typically begins in childhood and causes progressive damage to the nervous system.