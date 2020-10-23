Aavantibio, with help from Sarepta, comes on with a $105M series A

Aavantibio Inc., with the help of a large check from Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., has launched with a $107 million series A to pursue gene therapies for treating rare genetic diseases. The lead program is in Friedreich’s ataxia (FA), a rare genetic disease that typically begins in childhood and causes progressive damage to the nervous system.