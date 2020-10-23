Patients keen on taking part earlier in SaMD development process

Patient engagement is increasingly the order of the day in the device development process as the U.S. FDA has made clear, a consideration that drove the Oct. 22 FDA advisory hearing. A patient representative said patients want to take part as early as possible in the development process for software as a medical device (SaMD), and Pat Baird, director of global software standards for Royal Pillips N.V., said industry is very much open to ideas about bringing the patient perspective on board earlier in that process.