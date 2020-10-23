Artificial intelligence extending biopharma drug research

The pace at which companies are integrating the sophisticated tools of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into their early stage drug discovery and development programs is accelerating, as evidenced by the creation of new dedicated AI-focused biopharma companies and the eagerness of drug developers to partner with AI firms. A panel at the BIO Investment Forum delved into the impact of AI on the sector and its ability to assist scientists in uncovering the intricacies of disease mechanisms and lead them toward novel drug targets.