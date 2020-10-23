Ultragenyx and Solid firm up Duchenne collaboration

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Solid Biosciences Inc. already has its own Duchenne muscular dystrophy program, but with some new investment money it is plunging into a collaboration with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to co-create another program. The two will collaborate on developing and commercializing new gene therapies for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy as Novato, Calif.-based Ultragenyx is investing $40 million in Solid.