Ultragenyx and Solid firm up Duchenne collaboration

October 23, 2020
By Lee Landenberger
Solid Biosciences Inc. already has its own Duchenne muscular dystrophy program, but with some new investment money it is plunging into a collaboration with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to co-create another program. The two will collaborate on developing and commercializing new gene therapies for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy as Novato, Calif.-based Ultragenyx is investing $40 million in Solid.
