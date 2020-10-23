Violations of Anti-Kickback Statute the primary driver of U.S. DOJ enforcement in FY 2019

Drug and medical device manufacturers have several compliance matters to deal with under the False Claims Act (FCA), only one of which is the Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS). Nonetheless, the AKS might be a good area for members of industry to emphasize, given that it accounted for the vast majority of federal enforcement actions in fiscal year (FY) 2019, according to a new report by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP.