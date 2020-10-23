Sirnaomics secures $105M series D, preps for potential IPO

RNAi therapeutics specialist Sirnaomics Inc. has wrapped up a $105 million series D financing that will support ongoing clinical development of its cancer and fibrotic disease programs plus work on early stage programs targeting metabolic disease and viral infections. But with both new and existing investors jumping in, the company is also preparing for something bigger: its next phase of growth, including a near-term IPO.