BioWorld MedTech’s Orthopedics Extra for Oct. 28, 2020

Keeping you up to date on recent developments in orthopedics, including: Younger knee replacement patients more likely to require reoperation; New research predicts whether rheumatoid arthritis patients will respond to treatment; Steroid inhalers/pills for asthma linked to heightened risk of brittle bones and fractures.