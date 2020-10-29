BioWorld - Thursday, October 29, 2020
See today's BioWorld MedTech

BioWorld MedTech’s Orthopedics Extra for Oct. 28, 2020

October 28, 2020
By Holland Johnson
No Comments
Keeping you up to date on recent developments in orthopedics, including: Younger knee replacement patients more likely to require reoperation; New research predicts whether rheumatoid arthritis patients will respond to treatment; Steroid inhalers/pills for asthma linked to heightened risk of brittle bones and fractures.
BioWorld MedTech Science Orthopedics

Already a subscriber? Sign in 